Nelson Mandela was close to several famous people. Image: Gideon Mendel/Corbis

Today, Mzansi and the world remember Nelson Mandela, the first president of independent South Africa. Madiba, as he was famously known, was born on this day in 1918 and was among the great heroes in the world’s history.

In honour of Mandela Day, Briefly News looks back at the celebrities who shared a close bond with Nelson Mandela.

Celebrities who were close to Nelson Mandela

Oprah Winfrey

Mandela and Oprah Winfrey shared a close relationship. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP, Media24/Gallo Images

The biggest celebrity who was close to the late Nelson Mandela is arguably American talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey. In her heartfelt tribute following his passing in 2013, Winfrey shared that Mandela had invited her to his home, which she described as “one of the great honours of my life”. While there, the two spent private time together, getting to know each other away from the cameras.

Their friendship extended to important moments, including when Mandela joined Oprah Winfrey in 2002 for the groundbreaking of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in Johannesburg.

Earlier in September 2000, Mandela had made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman and Nelson Mandela had a decades-long friendship. Image: Pascal Le Segretain

Another legendary American entertainer who enjoyed a close friendship with Nelson Mandela is Morgan Freeman. In his Time Magazine essay on playing Mandela in the classic film Invictus, Morgan Freeman detailed how his relationship with Mandela blossomed. He said they became friends after Mandela mentioned that he wanted Freeman to play him in a film.

Freeman wrote:

“I got to walk with him, talk with him, hold his hand and get to know one of the greatest men who ever lived. Nearly 20 years after our first meeting, my company, Revelations, had the unique pleasure of developing and producing the film Invictus, with me in the role of Mandela. Consistent with the true content of his character, his only comment after we first screened the movie for him was a humble, ‘Now perhaps people will remember me.’”

Michael Jackson

Nelson Mandela and Michael Jackson had a close relationship. Image: ADIL BRADLOW/AFP, Media24/Gallo Images

Mandela also had a special relationship with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The You Rock My World hitmaker respected the anti-apartheid activist, and he agreed to perform two charity concerts in his honour. The proceeds of the concerts were donated to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Honourable mentions

Honourable mentions include U2 frontman Bono, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who described the late Mandela’s life as “the closest thing we have to proof of God.” British top model Naomi Campbell called Mandela her "honorary godfather."

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africa-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who was dragged into the Afrikaner refugees backlash, also shared a close relationship with Nelson Mandela. The actress burst into tears of joy when she met him for the first time in her life.

