Charlize Theron's 2022 comment about the Afrikaans language resurfaced after 59 Afrikaners left South Africa to become refugees in the United States

Radio and TV personality, Dan Corder, reacted with humour and used Charlize Theron's 2022 comment as part of his joke

Several netizens joined in the fun and continued the joke in the comments, while others found Corder's reaction distasteful

Charlize Theron was dragged into a joke about Afrikaner refugees.

A 2022 comment by Charlize Theron regarding her mother tongue, Afrikaans, has been revisited after 59 Afrikaners left South Africa to become refugees in the United States.

The group was the first batch of Afrikaners who took up US President Donald Trump’s offer to white individuals who felt threatened in South Africa.

Charlize Theron dragged into Afrikaner refugees backlash

The first group of Afrikaners arrived in the United States on Monday, 12 May. TV and radio personality Dan Corder has joined the list of celebrities, such as Sizwe Dhlomo, who have weighed in on the issue.

In a video shared on Monday, 12 May on his X account, Dan Corder shared a video of himself commenting that 49 Afrikaners left South Africa to become refugees in the US. The post was captioned:

“First Afrikaners leave for America. Only forty-nine though? Did the rest get the date wrong?”

In his usual wit and humour, Dan joked that while some were saying the number wasn’t representative of the Afrikaner population in South Africa, it is close to the figure highlighted by Charlize Theron in a 2022 interview. Dan Corder said:

“South Africans are saying only 49 Afrikaner refugees on the first flight to America? Only 49? It’s so few. But remember, in 2022, Charlize Theron reported that there were actually only about 44 Afrikaans speakers left in the world. Which means they have actually gone up from 44 to 49. They’ve found five more! That’s an 11 percent population increase in just three years. The Afrikaner population has exploded. Well done, guys!”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dan Corders' video

Netizens continued the joke in the comments. Some pointed out that ‘oppressed’ Afrikaners saw the state of America and opted to stay in South Africa rather than be in the land of the free.

Here are some of the comments:

@AlodarSylmor joked:

“The rest saw what was going on over here and said, ‘Nah, we're staying here.’”

@john_mdaka responded:

“So, now that these Afrikaners are moving to America, is it too soon to refer to them as Amerikaners?”

@NowIKnow13 said:

“Next trip, the Springboks will be leaving.”

Charlize Theron's 2022 comment was revisited after 59 Afrikaners left SA.

Ntsiki Mazwai celebrates departure of Afrikaners

Meanwhile, Dan Corder isn't the only celebrity who has weighed in on the 59 Afrikaners who left Mzansi to become refugees in the United States.

Briefly News reported that South African poet Nontsikelelo Mazwai reacted to the departure of the group of Afrikaners.

While Dan Corder joked about it, Ntsiki Mazwai celebrated the departure of 59 Afrikaners.

Shortly after the star had shared her excitement, many netizens on social media also joined her in celebrating the departure of the Afrikaners, and they flooded the comment section with similar reactions.

