An American man shared his frustration at the welcome of 49 Afrikaner refugees in his country

The 2025 Trump administration signed an executive order to recognise Afrikaner farmers as refugees in the US due to alleged genocide in South Africa

One TikTok creator shared videos of how much Americans are struggling, while the US government decided to help Afrikaners

A TikTok creator shared a video showing Americans who are struggling to make ends meet. The man shared a TikTok as a statement about how much he disapproves of the 49 Afrikaners who recently made their way to America.

An American man shared his frustration with the arrival of 49 Afrikaners as refugees by showing poverty in the US. Image: @awondthegod3

Source: TikTok

The video of the American complaining about the United States government's decision to protect Afrikaner farmers went viral. South Africans found the TikTok video and shared their thoughts about the recent claims of racial discrimination.

American slams Afrikaner refugees' arrival

In a video by @awondthegod3, Americans that the creator claimed were homeless allegedly watched the first group of Afrikaner refugees land in the US. The group seemingly shook their heads in disapproval of the arrival of the South African refugees. In the clip, he insisted that accepting the Afrikaner refugees was not putting America first, as Donald Trump promised during his run for president. According to IOL, Afrikaner refugees will reportedly receive benefits including financial and medical aid, work authorisation, a path to permanent residency and more. Watch the video of the homeless Americans below:

The American government will reportedly receive 8,000 Afrikaner refugees, and the TikTokker complained about it in another video. He explained that there were many hungry Americans whom the government was not helping. Watch the video of Americans in poverty below:

SA floored by homeless Americans

Many people thought the video was touching. South Africans flooded the comments section of the video and shared complaints. Read the comments from Mzansi netizens below:

Afrikaner refugees received American flags when they arrived in the US. Image: Saul Loeb

Source: Getty Images

shel_b_gt commented:

"As a South African, there was no need. And as a white South African, have zero intentions of leaving. Yes, we have our issues, but so does every country.

K Simser argued:

"Oh stop! We watched over 40k immigrants from Somalia, Nigeria, South America, Venezuela , and Mexico come into our country and get free benefits before our own US citizens people. These people are welcome! Stop the race card!"

Grandma Tania 💙🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸 wrote:

"Trump slapping the face of every veteran."

simsayso admitted:

"I’m South African, and this is just so wrong😞"

Thabang added:

"Importing racism is just crazy business. Good luck USA, and thank you for your service."

wwhy9876 wondered:

"Does anyone here know what is going on in South Africa?

Juandré joked:

"We as South Africans don't want them back🤣💀"

