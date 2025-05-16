A TikTok video shows a walkthrough of an American street, and it does not look as expected of a first-world country

The vlog giving a detailed look at an American street went viral among non-Americans, who were viewers were floored

A clip shared on TikTok showing America in a realistic light went viral and caused a buzz on social media

People were in awe of the aesthetic of an American street. A video by a man who exposes the poverty and homelessness in America on TikTok went viral.

A TikTok video of an American street looked similar to some CBD areas in South Africa. Image: @zonlive0

Source: TikTok

The video showed America in a different light and received thousands of likes from netizens. Many South Africans flooded the comment section with their observations about the American location.

USA streets resemble SA CBD areas

In a TikTok video by @zonlive0, footage of an American street looked less glamorous than one would expect. The video showed informal vendors selling products and food on a sidewalk. Some sections included clothing and various stalls set up similar to the way South African outdoor markets are in downtown areas. There was litter visible on the street. Watch the video of the American street below:

SA amazed by USA street

Many people commented that the video proved that some American streets look similar to South Africa. Online users reacted to the clip in the context of Afrikaner refugees who recently relocated to the USA. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect Afrikaner farmers, after claims of violence and discrimination against them by the government. Since the executive order, 49 Afrikaners became the first group to relocate to America as refugees.

Netizens remarked that they would never have thought America would look anything like a downtown area in South Africa. Some remarked that the Afrikaners applying to be refugees in the USA should have seen the video before setting their sights on America. Read the comments below:

South Africans compared an American street to CBD areas in Mzansi. Image: Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

TruthTeller🇿🇦 said:

"Mr Cameraman, as South Africans we don't know how to thank you for this piece of information. 🙌🤣🤣🤣 We been lied to🤣"

Gwenzo 🇿🇦 commented:

"Nikhona 🇿🇦 ? Bridge yase End street e Jozi."

Mrs Vanderbilt added:

"The America we never get to see."

Blessing Khoza II🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"Damn this is like Market/Berea in Durban, South Africa 😂"

nono joked:

"Bashoda nge renki yamateksi."

graveyard was amused:

"I thought America is better than South Africa 😂 I forgive myself."

Sharlene Tau added:

"I am seeing Marabastad."

Thabang Hlaka was amazed:

"Same as Pretoria and Jozi moes 😁"

Miss_MoT remarked:

"Every country has its own MTN Taxi Rank and Bosman Station."

Cladz was floored:

"Folks should have seen this video before rushing over!"

