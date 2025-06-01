An American content creator posted a video alleging that the arrival of white South African refugees in the USA has continued

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, met with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who tried to convince the USA that there was no white genocide

The recent speculations shared by the American political commentator indicate that the meeting between the USA and South Africa may not have had much of an effect

The United States of America signed an executive order to protect Afrikaner farmers from alleged persecution due to their race. Cyril Ramaphosa left his recent meeting in the USA confident that Donald Trump was starting to question the claims of a white genocide in South Africa.

An American political commentator alleges that the second group of Afrikaner refugees arrived in the USA. Image: @wmwchris / X / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Source: UGC

An American shared a video detailing their latest update about white South Africans seeking refuge in the United States. People discussed the latest rumoured update about the refugee programme for Afrikaners in the USA.

America claims more Afrikaners are in USA

In a video posted on X by @wmwchris, political commentator Chris Wyatt said that an independent source informed him that more Afrikaners landed in America on 30 May 2025. The Afrikaner refugees would be the second group to fly to the USA, and Chris claimed they were en route to their destinations within the USA, and some are already in an unnamed State. He also warmly welcomed them and said he thinks they will enjoy the United States. Watch the video of the man claiming more Afrikaners arrived as refugees:

SA jokes about Afrikaner refugees

South Africans have in the past poked fun at the Afrikaner choosing to become refugees in the USA. A running joke was calling the refugees' trips to the USA,"The Great Tsek" in reference to the "Great Trek," a key part of Afrikaner history.

Afrikaner refugees' trip to the USA got a hilarious nickname from the South African public. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Peeps celebrate possible departure 2nd group of Afrikaners

Online users were divided, as some encouraged those who are uncomfortable in South Africa to become refugees. Many said that the news about the second loop of Afrikaners who left was worth celebrating.

@LorraineS81 said:

"This is wonderful news! They will be happy and safe! God bless America and President."

@Billy_PMS commented:

"I’m worried about such a slow pace, please please send 1000 flights a day, these people are +3 million."

@JohnyKwena cheered:

"Thank you lord 🙏 💓 they must never come back here."

@rallypally applauded:

"Wishing them all the best! 🙏🌻🎵"

@abrie023 remarked:

"Many chest pains 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Good luck all y'all."

@BaloyiLeonard cheered:

"Thank you, let them leave."

