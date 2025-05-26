Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu praised young Afrikaner Pieter Kriel for calling out the 50 Afrikaners who fled to the US as refugees

The humanitarian bluntly told the group they control 70% of South Africa's wealth despite being 7% of the population, calling their claims "privilege on a guilt trip"

Social media users from around the world supported his honest assessment, with many agreeing that South Africa's crime affects all communities regardless of race

One UK woman shared a video as she reacted to an Afrikaner gentleman's point of view on the 49 refugees who left for the US. Images: @Sholamos1

Source: Facebook

A prominent social justice advocate has gone viral after sharing a video of a young Afrikaner South African who delivered a scathing critique of Afrikaners claiming refugee status in America.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British-Nigerian political activist and New York attorney, posted the clip on her Facebook page @Sholamos1 during the fourth week of May, praising the speaker's honesty about the so-called white genocide claims.

In the video, humanitarian Pieter Kriel directly addresses the 50 Afrikaners who fled to the US, telling them bluntly:

"You are not refugees, you are just a case study of white flight dressed up as martyrdom."

Dr Shola shared the video with the caption:

"Out of the mouth of babes! This young White South African shuts down the BS White Genocide rhetoric in South Africa and reads the so-called Afrikaner refugees in the US for filth. Well said Pieter Kriel 👏👏👏"

The clip comes after Donald Trump's controversial White House meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, where the American president presented disputed evidence of white genocide in South Africa.

A UK woman reacting to an Afrikaner's views on the Afrikaner refugees went viral on Facebook. Images: @Sholamos1

Source: Facebook

The truth about South African crime

Pieter's assessment cuts through the misleading narratives surrounding violence in South Africa, pointing out that the country's crime crisis affects all communities equally. He explains that while South Africa is indeed one of the most violent countries globally, the brutality targets black, coloured, Indian, and white people alike. The young humanitarian emphasises that what the country faces is "a breakdown in safety, not white genocide" and describes it as "criminal collapse" rather than ethnic cleansing.

Recent investigations into Trump's so-called evidence revealed serious flaws in his claims. Images presented as proof of white farmer killings were photographs from the Democratic Republic of Congo, showing humanitarian workers handling bodies after battles with Rwanda-backed rebels. Other footage claiming to show burial sites of white farmers was a temporary memorial set up after a local murder, not actual graves, as Trump suggested.

Pieter's most powerful point addresses the economic reality that many ignore when discussing persecution claims. He notes that Afrikaners represent just 7% of South Africa's population, yet control over 70% of the country's wealth, asking how this could constitute persecution. His phrase "privilege on a guilt trip" resonated strongly with viewers who recognised the contradiction between claims of victimhood and continued economic dominance.

International reactions to truth-telling

Social media users from various countries flooded the comment section with support for Pieter's honest assessment of the situation.

@Throshini Naidoo confirmed:

"I'm South African and he's 100% correct!"

@Melissa Rhodes joked:

"He's invited to the cookout 😂😂"

@Bryan Smith highlighted:

"Privilege on a guilt trip.' That's powerful, and applicable to the top 5% in the US as well."

@Jasmyn Martinez asked sarcastically:

"I'm from the U.S. Can I run and claim to be a refugee yet, or do I have to wait? I'm checking, just in case."

@Sylvester Nkomo agreed:

"Those are FACTS boy, well done for telling the truth. Yes, there's crime, but it affects everyone."

@Esmé Cilliers added:

"Well said! Absolutely sick of hearing about these weak people that make us look weak! Strength is admitting what you did wrong and working at correcting it daily with and for the nation you owe it to!"

