Content creator @oj_isaacs shared a video message from an angry Afrikaner man living in America who called billionaire Johan Rupert a traitor after the Trump-Ramaphosa meeting

The man accused Rupert of stabbing Afrikaans and white people in the back for years, saying he sleeps with unlocked doors in America without needing security or billions to feel safe

His furious message came after Rupert's comments during the tense meeting, where Trump confronted Ramaphosa with false claims about white genocide in South Africa

An Afrikaner man living in the US shared a video calling out Johann Rupert after the Trump-Ramaphosa meeting.

An Afrikaner man living in America has delivered a scathing message to billionaire Johan Rupert, calling him a traitor and accusing him of betraying white South Africans for years. The angry video message was shared by content creator @oj_isaacs following the explosive White House meeting between Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa on 21 May.

The furious man didn't hold back in his criticism of Rupert, who was part of the South African delegation that included golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen. His message was direct and filled with anger about what he saw as Rupert's failure to stand up for his community when it mattered most.

"Hey Johann, I also sleep with doors unlocked in America, but you know what the difference is between me and you, I have a backbone and I'm not a traitor," the man said in the video.

His words carried the frustration of many white South Africans living abroad who feel let down by prominent figures back home. He continued his attack by pointing out that he doesn't need billions of rands or private security to feel safe as a white man in America.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The controversial White House meeting

The man's anger stems from what happened during the tense meeting between Trump and Ramaphosa. Trump had planned what many called an "ambush," presenting videos and printed articles claiming to show evidence of white genocide in South Africa. The American president dimmed the lights and played footage showing white crosses along a road, claiming they represented the graves of murdered white farmers.

However, the evidence was questionable. The crosses were actually from a 2020 protest and didn't mark real graves. Trump also showed clips of opposition leaders like Julius Malema chanting inflammatory slogans, which Ramaphosa correctly pointed out represented opposition parties, not government policy.

During the meeting, Rupert tried to steer the conversation away from race-based claims and towards broader crime issues. He told Trump that South Africa has too many murders "across the board" regardless of race, and asked for American help with technology like Starlink and surveillance drones to fight crime.

Rupert explained that poverty and illegal immigration were major factors in South Africa's crime problem. He argued that when big companies leave towns and cities, it creates a "culture of dependency and lawlessness" that affects everyone. His approach was to focus on economic solutions rather than racial divisions.

An Afrikaner in the US shared what he thought about Johann Rupert's statement during the Trump-Ramaphosa meeting that took place at the White House recently.

Why some see him as a traitor

The Afrikaner man's anger reflects a broader frustration among some white South Africans who feel that prominent figures like Rupert aren't doing enough to address their specific concerns. They argue that by focusing on general crime rather than farm attacks, Rupert is downplaying their community's fears and experiences.

Critics point to Rupert's long-standing financial support for the ANC government and his business relationships as evidence that he prioritises his commercial interests over community loyalty. They see his measured response to Trump's claims as another example of putting business before his people.

