A young black American woman shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

The American president met with Cyril Ramaphosa following the arrival of 49 Afrikaner refugees in the United States

The TikTok creator shared a realisation she had while watching the public exchange between Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa's trip to the USA to have a conversation with Donald Trump caused a buzz on social media. A young American woman shared her two cents after watching the president of South Africa and Donald Trump interacting.

An African American woman dragged Donald Trump after meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: aka_ky / TikTok / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The video by the young American sharing her perspective after hearing what Trump had to say to Cyril Ramaphosa went viral. Online users also shared their perspectives after watching Donald Trump and Cyril.

American slams Donald Trump after Cyril Ramaphosa meeting

A young American woman, @aja_ky, made a video stating that she saw proof that she didn't know Trump was racist when he met with the South African president. In the video, she explained that Donald Trump was asking Cyril Ramaphosa about the alleged genocide of Afrikaners, despite the USA allegedly funding the Israel-Palestine war. She added that Trump never asked questions about the claims of genocide in Palestine, but felt the need to protect white South Africans from an unproven genocide by bringing over Afrikaners as refugees. In the video, she said that the exchange she saw between Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa made her want to leave America. Watch the video by the American woman below:

Elon Musk vs South Africa

Briefly News reported that the claims of genocide in South Africa have sparked controversy on social media. South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of claims of racial discrimination against the white population in South Africa. Elon Musk claimed that his Starlink deal with South Africa was not accepted because white businesses are not allowed to flourish due to discriminatory legislation.

SA slams Donald Trump

Many South Africans found the video of the young American, and the majority agreed with her. People also shared their observations, which made them believe that Trump may be racially biased.

Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa met to discuss tensions over alleged Afrikaner refugees in the USA. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Zemvelo Thusi said:

"Trump didn’t want to give Cupcake a chance to speak, but allowed all the white men to speak, and he didn’t even interrupt them 😭✋🏽. Ramaphosa could be a great grade 1 teacher cause his calmness and patience are out of this world 😭."

ou Ass Aie 💩 wrote:

"South African 🇿🇦 president apologised and said, sorry I don't have a plane to give 😂😂😂😂😂 that killed me 😂"

Monday added:

"😂Exactly 💯. Since when do America have a concern about South Africa 🙄🙄 i though America first."

Ronald Makamane commented:

"As South Africans we already knew how it would turn out but it didn't turn out as bad as we thought."

Wzapata74 wrote:

"Thank you for posting this!!! Like this man continues to just get worse by the day!"

Honeybloompeach🇿🇦 remarked:

"Palestine doesn't have a genocide but SA does🥀"

Ramaphosa slams Trump's claims of white genocide

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, for singing the Kill the Boer chant. He and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen also said that there was no white genocide and called on Trump to lend a hand in solving farm murders. This was during the working meeting that Ramaphosa had with United States President Donald Trump on 21 May 2025 at the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, United States.

Ramaphosa and Trump held a bilateral discussion in the Oval Office on 21 May 2025. He said the two countries rely on each other, including critical minerals that South Africa can offer to the United States, including the rare earth minerals. He said this is part of what makes a really good relationship, which we must engender and cultivate.

