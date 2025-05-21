Donald Trump used videos of Julius Malema to prove that there is white genocide taking place in South Africa

John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Malema was from a small party and didn't speak for the government

South Africans were amused and embarrassed by the clips and took to social media to share their funny reactions to them

WASHINGTON, DC – Julius Malema is putting South Africa on the map in the United States of America, but for all the wrong reasons.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters is trending after President Donald Trump used videos of him as proof of white genocide in the country.

Trump showed clips of Malema singing the Kill the Boer song, trying to paint out that this was proof that farmers were being executed and their land was taken. Trump showed clips in the White House during a meeting with the South African delegation, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, on 21 May 2025.

The purpose of the meeting was to ease tensions between the two nations.

John Steenhuisen explains Malema clips

The Minister of the Department of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, explained that the clips were from Malema, who belonged to a minority party. He added that the reason why the Government of National Unity existed was to keep individuals like Malema out of power, so they could not push their racist rhetoric.

President Ramaphosa also stated that Malema belonged to a small minority party that did not speak for the government.

South Africans are embarrassed by Malema

Social media users quickly took to X to poke fun at Malema, with many amused that he was the reason Trump believed there was genocide in the country.

@MdluliVicane said:

“🤣🤣🤣 not Julius Malema being the evidence of Genocide #SAinUSA.”

@Phumla_N joked:

“Julius Malema caused an international debate. Please, let’s give him his flowers 😂 #SAinUSA.”

@tarantino125 added:

“That video of Malema just embarrassed us on a global stage 😭 bafethu.”

@Eerah_ZA asked:

“Lmao, did he just pull up a Julius Malema clip? Trump, please.”

@_Hybreed_laughed:

“Not them playing Malema's videos 😂.”

@XolaniNgcobo167 said:

“Not Cyril Ramaphosa laughing when being shown Julius Malema's video😂. He's used to Malema.”

@khayadlanga added:

“Julius Malema has made it into the White House 😂. I knew this would be theatre. I knew it.”

@_makho_ZA stated:

“Malema’s voice in the White House. Limpopo child, it’s possible.”

