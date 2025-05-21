Politicians Furious As Johann Rupert, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen Join Cyril Ramaphosa in USA
- Politicians, including African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula and the Economic Freedom Fighters, have slammed Cyril Ramaphosa for additions to his delegation to the United States
- Ramaphosa is expected to be joined by billionaire Johan Rupert and legendary golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els
- Zungula accused Ramaphosa of selling thecountry, while the EFF said Ramaphosa is as captured as Jacob Zuma allegedly was
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
WASHINGTON, USA — The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of selling the country. This was after billionaire Johan Rupert and former golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els joined him in Washington, USA, for his working visit with President Donald Trump.
Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Johan Rupert join Ramaphosa
According to eNCA, Musk will not be present during the meeting. Ramaphosa said he was ready to present his case on behalf of the nation. He said he was looking forward to a good outcome and forming trade relations, which form the centre of his visit to the United States.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
He said he seeks a good trade deal to consolidate the two countries' relationships. It's unclear what roles the Els, Goosen and Rupert would play during the talks.
EFF, ATM not happy
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula slammed Ramaphosa. He posted a scathing criticism on his @ZungulaVuyo X account.
"If you ever had any question about who runs this country, now you know. All the way from Stellenbosch. The real people who are actually running this country are in the US with the "President". The real decision makers," he said.
Read his X tweet here:
The EFF posted on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. The party shared a video of President Julius Malema speaking on 29 July 2019 about how Rupert controls Cyril Ramaphosa. He also said Rupert has threatened to leave South Africa if land expropriation is implemented.
"Elon Musk has captured Donald Trump, and Johann Rupert has captured Cyril Ramaphosa," the party said.
View the X statement here:
What you need to know about Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the US
- Ramaphosa's delegation to the US includes Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau
- Malema slammed Ramaphosa's trip to the United States and called it an ill-timed one in light of the budget speech, which will be delivered on the same day as Trump and Ramaphosa's meeting
- The African National Congress is upbeat about Ramaphosa's meeting with Donald Trump
- Ramaphosa arrived in the United States on 20 May and said he was prepared for his meeting with Trump
- Ramaphosa is expected to meet with billionaire Elon Musk to discuss a possible Starlink deal
Economic Freedom Fighters not happy about Starlink deal
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF slammed Ramaphosa's alleged impending talks with Musk about Starlink. Ramaphosa is allegedly expected to offer Musk a deal to operate Starlink in SA.
The party said Ramaphosa did not have the power to strike a deal with Musk to operate Startlink. The Red Berets said they will oppose the deal on every level, including in Parliament and the courts.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za