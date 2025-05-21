Politicians, including African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula and the Economic Freedom Fighters, have slammed Cyril Ramaphosa for additions to his delegation to the United States

Ramaphosa is expected to be joined by billionaire Johan Rupert and legendary golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els

Zungula accused Ramaphosa of selling thecountry, while the EFF said Ramaphosa is as captured as Jacob Zuma allegedly was

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Johann Rupert, Retief Goosen and Ernie Els will be with Cyril Ramaphosa in the US. Images: Luke Walker/Getty Images, Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images and Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, USA — The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of selling the country. This was after billionaire Johan Rupert and former golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els joined him in Washington, USA, for his working visit with President Donald Trump.

Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Johan Rupert join Ramaphosa

According to eNCA, Musk will not be present during the meeting. Ramaphosa said he was ready to present his case on behalf of the nation. He said he was looking forward to a good outcome and forming trade relations, which form the centre of his visit to the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said he seeks a good trade deal to consolidate the two countries' relationships. It's unclear what roles the Els, Goosen and Rupert would play during the talks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with his delegates. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

EFF, ATM not happy

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula slammed Ramaphosa. He posted a scathing criticism on his @ZungulaVuyo X account.

"If you ever had any question about who runs this country, now you know. All the way from Stellenbosch. The real people who are actually running this country are in the US with the "President". The real decision makers," he said.

Read his X tweet here:

The EFF posted on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. The party shared a video of President Julius Malema speaking on 29 July 2019 about how Rupert controls Cyril Ramaphosa. He also said Rupert has threatened to leave South Africa if land expropriation is implemented.

"Elon Musk has captured Donald Trump, and Johann Rupert has captured Cyril Ramaphosa," the party said.

View the X statement here:

What you need to know about Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the US

Economic Freedom Fighters not happy about Starlink deal

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF slammed Ramaphosa's alleged impending talks with Musk about Starlink. Ramaphosa is allegedly expected to offer Musk a deal to operate Starlink in SA.

The party said Ramaphosa did not have the power to strike a deal with Musk to operate Startlink. The Red Berets said they will oppose the deal on every level, including in Parliament and the courts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News