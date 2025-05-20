President Cyril Ramaphosa will engage with Elon Musk about business opportunities in South Africa

The president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that Starlink's licence would be discussed

South Africans were not impressed with the news, with many saying that Ramaphosa would sell the country

WASHINGTON, DC – President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t be using his time in the United States of America to solely ease tensions between South Africa and the US.

The president will also use the trip to discuss business opportunities with the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

That has been confirmed by the president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who responded to questions from TimesLIVE about Ramaphosa’s plans in America.

President Ramaphosa to discuss business opportunities

According to the publication, Ramaphosa plans to discuss business opportunities with Musk for his companies during the visit. Musk has been very critical of the government, and along with Donald Trump, has claimed that a white genocide was taking place in the country.

With Ramaphosa set to present a trade proposal to Trump to reset the relationship, discussions could be raised about Musk’s companies, Tesla and Starlink. The South African-born billionaire previously claimed that he was not given a licence to operate Starlink in the country because he wasn’t black.

When asked about the prospect of Starlink’s licence being discussed, Magwenya confirmed it would.

“Certainly, the issue will be discussed,” he responded.

What you need to know about Musk and South Africa

Musk sparked controversy when he warned a female tourist about visiting South Africa alone, suggesting she would need a gun.

Musk blamed his race as the reason why he was not awarded a licence to operate Starlink in South Africa.

A viral video debunked Musk’s claims that he wasn’t given an operating licence because of his skin colour.

Musk’s AI feature, Grok, dispelled his claims of a white genocide taking place in South Africa.

Musk maintains that white genocide was taking place in the country, criticising the media for not reporting it.

South Africans are not happy with Ramaphosa

Social media users were not happy with Ramaphosa’s plans, with many saying he was going to sell the country to get in Musk and Trump’s good graces.

Macdonald Ntja said:

“There we go, he is going to sell us. Starlink is coming to South Africa.”

Base Gta Nc stated:

“He is going to make deals for himself. History repeats itself.”

Mo Ja added:

“That’s what happens when you vote for a businessman.”

Mogomotsi Joe Moroke said:

Hebanna, this guy is paving his own business interests so that when he is no longer president, business is still good for him.”

Sithembile Portia Ntshangase added:

“He will be selling us to the highest bidder.”

Nhlaka Thabethe stated:

“Mmh Jesu, I don't trust this man.”

Boyze Mabaso added:

“I knew this CR would go there begging this Elon person.”

Bongi Mhlahlo asked:

“What happened to we will not be bullied?” 😅

Musk says SA's laws are a disgrace to Nelson Mandela

Briefly News reported that Musk claimed that he was denied a licence to operate Starlink in the country because he wasn’t black.

The Tesla owner also claimed that South Africa’s laws were a disgrace to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of equality for all.

Social media users were divided by Musk’s statement, with some supporting him and others criticising him

