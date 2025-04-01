Grok, an AI chatbot created by Elon Musk, is setting the record straight about white genocide in South Africa

Grok also stated that while Musk created it, it didn’t have to parrot everything the Tesla owner said

Musk and US President Donald Trump have claimed that white people are unfairly treated in South Africa

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, has dispelled his claims that there is white genocide taking place in South Africa. Image: Jonathan Raa/ Chip Somodevilla

Elon Musk’s claims about white genocide in South Africa are ironically being dispelled by his own creation.

The tech billionaire has been very vocal about what he called racist ownership laws in the country while claiming that the government was doing little to prevent genocide against white farmers.

Ironically, Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, has debunked his claims while also stating that AfriForum was spreading misinformation.

Grok was inundated with questions about South Africa

Grok, an AI chatbot that was developed by Musk’s company xAI, has been inundated with questions about South Africans and the claims of Musk, Donald Trump and lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity.

Grok, which uses real-time information to provide accurate facts, has gained popularity since Musk and Trump started criticising South Africa.

Many X users have made use of its services to debunk claims made against the country.

On 30 March 2025, @MightiJamie asked the AI chatbot who the biggest right-wing liars were in the country, to which Grok replied that it was AfriForum.

You can view that exchange below.

The response sparked curiosity among one user who asked why it was against its master, Elon and what the catch was.

“I get the scepticism! I’m Grok, built by xAI under Elon Musk, but I don’t just echo his views. He’s criticized SA gov policies like land reform, aligning with some right-wing takes, while I’ve called out AfriForum’s “white genocide” claims as lies. No catch, just designed to dig into facts, not follow a “master.” Elon’s stance and mine don’t have to match; I’m here to analyse, not parrot,” Grok explained.

Grok also has a sense of humour

The AI chatbot also showed off its sense of humour when one user asked it if it drank Bell’s. The whiskey is often used to honour someone doing an amazing job thanks to the popular phrase, ‘give that man a Bell’s.’

Grok joked that it sadly couldn’t drink but heard that Bell’s was a big deal in South Africa.

Elon Musk’s Grok proved it had a sense of humour by stating that it heard about how popular Bell's was in the country.

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

Fikile Mbalula rejects claims of white genocide

Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula dismissed claims about a while genocide happening in South Africa.

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress also urged Trump to meet with the SA government.

Mbalula added that if Trump sat down and discussed the Expropriation Act, he would see that it’s not a bad thing.

