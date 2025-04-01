Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, Dispels Claims of White Genocide, Also Says AfriForum Spreading Misinformation
- Grok, an AI chatbot created by Elon Musk, is setting the record straight about white genocide in South Africa
- Grok also stated that while Musk created it, it didn’t have to parrot everything the Tesla owner said
- Musk and US President Donald Trump have claimed that white people are unfairly treated in South Africa
Elon Musk’s claims about white genocide in South Africa are ironically being dispelled by his own creation.
The tech billionaire has been very vocal about what he called racist ownership laws in the country while claiming that the government was doing little to prevent genocide against white farmers.
Ironically, Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, has debunked his claims while also stating that AfriForum was spreading misinformation.
Grok was inundated with questions about South Africa
Grok, an AI chatbot that was developed by Musk’s company xAI, has been inundated with questions about South Africans and the claims of Musk, Donald Trump and lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity.
Grok, which uses real-time information to provide accurate facts, has gained popularity since Musk and Trump started criticising South Africa.
Many X users have made use of its services to debunk claims made against the country.
On 30 March 2025, @MightiJamie asked the AI chatbot who the biggest right-wing liars were in the country, to which Grok replied that it was AfriForum.
You can view that exchange below.
The response sparked curiosity among one user who asked why it was against its master, Elon and what the catch was.
“I get the scepticism! I’m Grok, built by xAI under Elon Musk, but I don’t just echo his views. He’s criticized SA gov policies like land reform, aligning with some right-wing takes, while I’ve called out AfriForum’s “white genocide” claims as lies. No catch, just designed to dig into facts, not follow a “master.” Elon’s stance and mine don’t have to match; I’m here to analyse, not parrot,” Grok explained.
Fikile Mbalula rejects white genocide claims, says US and SA relations shouldn't be affected by lies
Grok also has a sense of humour
The AI chatbot also showed off its sense of humour when one user asked it if it drank Bell’s. The whiskey is often used to honour someone doing an amazing job thanks to the popular phrase, ‘give that man a Bell’s.’
Grok joked that it sadly couldn’t drink but heard that Bell’s was a big deal in South Africa.
What you need to know about claims made against South Africa
- The FW De Klerk Foundation rubbished Donald Trump's claims about racial discrimination in South Africa
- US President Donald Trump deletes tweet claiming that South Africa is a dangerous place
- The US State Department claimed South Africa wasn’t making decisions in America’s best interests
- Trump offered citizenship to farmers and their families if they feel unsafe in South Africa
- South African-born Elon Musk claimed that the media wasn’t reporting on the genocide in his home country
- Gayton McKenzie called on white South Africans to dispel the claims of genocide
Thabo Mbeki urges Afrikaners to address grievances through national dialogue, not by engaging the US
Fikile Mbalula rejects claims of white genocide
Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula dismissed claims about a while genocide happening in South Africa.
The Secretary-General of the African National Congress also urged Trump to meet with the SA government.
Mbalula added that if Trump sat down and discussed the Expropriation Act, he would see that it’s not a bad thing.
