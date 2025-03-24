President Donald Trump's latest tweet ruffled the feathers of many South Africans who did not take kindly to it

In a deleted tweet, Trump said South Africa is a total and dangerous mess and did not share any specific details

South Africans called him out for his tweet and criticised him, accusing him of being a propaganda machine

Donald Trump took another swipe at South Africa. Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Donald Trump's latest tweet incensed South Africans and many called for him to focus on affairs in the United States of America.

What did Donald Trump say?

Donald Trump's support account, DonaldJ Trump Posts From His Truth Social, tweeted a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet on its @TrumpDailyPosts X account. In the tweet, Trump said that South Africa is a total and very dangerous mess and directed his followers to watch the evening news.

Tensions between SA and the US

Donald Trump has had negative relations with South Africa since 2018 when he directed his then-Secretary of State Mark Pompeo to investigate large-scale killings of white farmers in the country. The narrative of a white genocide has been debunked. Nevertheless, Trump has continued to use it to fuel tension between the two countries.

What you need to know about Trump and South Africa

Donald Trump tweeted about South Africa.Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

South Africans roast Trump

Netizens blasted the United States Head of State.

Bhungo Futshane asked:

"Cyril Ramaphosa, why don't you call this chap to order? He continuously addresses your country as if it's one of the States of America, as though he has an authority over South Africa."

Sandile99 said:

"So boring. We don't have this nonsense here."

Paulo Pires said:

"Focus on America. You're doing a commendable job, and your impassive performance is clear in such a short time."

The CoverUp asked:

"How would you know when you have never set foot in the land?"

Ses asked:

"How do you call another state a mess? You are undermining the president of that country. Stay in your lane."

Economic Freedom Fighters slam Trump

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters called Donald Trump out after Rubio expelled Ebrahim Rasool from the United States of America. Rubio accused Rasool of hating the US and Trump.

The EFF responded to the expulsion and said Trump is a saviour of white supremacy. The Red Berets then compared Trump to the leader of the white supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan.

