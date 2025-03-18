Global site navigation

South Africans Dissatisfied As Cyril Ramaphosa Says Government Working on Mending US Relations
Politics

South Africans Dissatisfied As Cyril Ramaphosa Says Government Working on Mending US Relations

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • South Africans were not convinced that the president, Cyril Ramapnosa is making headway into fixing relations with the United States of America
  • This came after South Africa's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was recently shown the door
  • Ramahosa said Rasool is expected to brief him on his return and said South Africans should not be stressed by the matter

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is working on the US relations
Cyril Ramaphosa said SA and the US will be alright. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa's assurances to South Afrians that the government is working on mending fences with the United States of America fell on deaf ears. Many did not believe him after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled Ebrahim Rasool from Washington.

What did Ramaphosa say?

Accordingto eNCA, Ramaphosa said the country will retain its non-aligned stance in geopolitics. He spoke on 17 March and said South Africans cannot be ignored. He said the US sent a message to inform them of the action they took. This shows that theUS administration is formalising communication with Pretoria.

Ramaphosa said the country will engage the US formally with deep respect for them and Donald Trump, the US president. He said the South African people should not have sleepless nights and sleep knowing that the government will put the relationship with the US on a good footing.

What you need to know about Ebrahim Rasool

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the relations between SA and the US
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the country's relation with the US. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Netizens not comforted

Ramaphosa's words of comfort achieved the opposite effect as noted in netizens' reactions on eNCA's Facebook post.

Milley Maxakadzi said:

"The relationship that benefits them and their comrades and also their families. they still want to loot international currencies."

Sello Moganedi said:

"Ramaphosa is in an abusive relationship with Trump, and you can't separate such people."

Dhlamini Teboho said:

"The US government has made it clear that they don't want anything to do with the South African government, so I'm not sure if our beloved president would be able to mend any form of relationship with the Trump administration."

Johan Oosthuizen said:

"Let's not confuse South Africa and thew ANC criminals. It's clear that Trump is done with the ANC, not South Affica."

Musa Jazz Zulu said:

"God is punishing us by giving us this person as a leader because he is useless to us as South Afrians."

US government urges Afrikaner farmers to apply for citizenship

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the United States administration urged Afrikaner farmers to apply for US citizenship. The embassy in South Africa recently provided an update.

The embassy's update came after Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He accused the South African government of forcefully seizing farmers' land.

