Political analysts have denounced President Cyril Ramaphosa's foreign policy stance after the expulsion of the outgoing SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool

This was after the United States' Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, accused him of being a race-baiting politician

A political analyst said Ramaphosa was looking for validation from the West, while another warned that Rasool's expulsion signals future diplomatic challenges

Analysts accused Ramaphosa of pandering to the West. Images: Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Political analysts have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's foreign policy and have labelled him a court jester on the international stage. This was after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled outgoing SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool.

Political analysts on Ramaphosa's foreign policy

According to IOL, political analyst Profesor Sipho Seepe said Ramaphosa is approaching international relations like a court jester and not someone who wants to be taken seriously on the world stage.

He said that the president wants validation from the West, and this undermines the country's influence and credibility. He blasted Ramaphosa and said he was pretending to be an influencer. He said his policy is reactive and not proactive.

Dr Sandile Swana said the expulsion was predictable. He also added that more diplomatic challenges would follow. He said the expulsion was preceded by the tensions caused by South Africa's case against Israel at the Interncational Court of Justice. He said Washington disapproved the case. Swana added that the party prioritises its interests over the country's wellbeing, and this led to the diplomatic fallout.

Analysts spoke about Cyril Ramaphosa's stance on international relations. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion

The Economic Freedom Fighters slammed the United States government and President Donald Trump, comparing him to the grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan

The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, was dismayed over the US government's decision to expel Rasool and said proper diplomatic procedure was not followed

Rasool spoke out about his expulsion and said that the country can survive the fracas it caused, despite setting the government's effort to have diplomatic talks with the US back

Netrizns discuss Rasool's expulsion

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook post engaged in robust discussions centred around Rasool's expulsion. Many criticised Ramaphosa.

Maisha Marefu aid:

"This guy is so scared and weak. He can never do anything. He can't even make any decision on anything. He's a child."

Wesley Erasmus said:

"Fire him now! He was sent there to strengthen diplomatic relation,s and he did the complete opposite. We did not send him there to discuss his ideologies."

Moreshka Lebona said:

"What I liked about Zuma is he never got involved in things that didn't concern South Africa."

Siya Mkhize said:

"This guy is worse than Zuma."

Bernabe de la Bat said:

"A total coward. Weak, without principles and crooked as can be."

A look at tensions between Donald Trump and South Africa

Trump, in 2018, claimed that white farmers in the country were experiencing genocide and tasked his then secretary of state to investigate. He also. in 2025, accused the government of seizing land from Afrikaners.

Source: Briefly News