GAUTENG - The United States of America Embassy in South Africa has set into motion efforts to resettle Afrikaners in the country.

Afrikaners who are concerned for their safety in South Africa have been urged to apply for citizenship in the US.

The offer was made by President Donald Trump, who once again falsely claimed that terrible things were happening in the country.

US Embassy provides update on resettlement plans

Taking to X, the embassy shared an update on how the process would work. The embassy noted that the US Department of State was coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security and implementing partners. It added that this was for refugee resettlement for “disfavoured ethnic minority Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination.”

Trump’s claims about problems in South Africa

The embassy’s update follows Trump’s latest comments about the country.

On 7 March, the US President took to his Truth Social platform to claim that South Africa was being terrible to farmers in the country, confiscating their farms and land. He also offered refugee status to farmers who wanted to leave because they didn’t feel safe.

“To go a step further, any Farmer (with family) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to citizenship. This process will begin immediately,” Trump said.

Social media weighs in on latest development

The embassy’s announcement has drawn mixed reactions from social media users, with many cautioning farmers against moving to the US.

Mandisa Nkumane said:

“Trump must stay in his corner, please. He wants our people to be slaves in the US.”

Taña Harmse added:

“He's really desperate for SA resources🤬and Greenland as well.”

Stacey Lee Saunders stated:

“Another way to bring in cheap labour to do the farm work that his people are neither qualified nor interested in doing. Kick out the Mexican workers and replace them with South Africans. Just another one of Trump’s cons.”

Tendani To said:

“His mission is to divide South Africans. African whites are not even interested in leaving their country. Donald has embarrassed himself by not seeing the queue at the American embassy. He thought people love America more than their own country🤣.”

Lizzy Black said:

“Our Afrikaners are now speaking Zulu and Sotho. They drink Zamalek and dance Amapiano and Lekompo. We are happy in Mzansi😎.”

Source: Briefly News