US Embassy Provides Update on Resettlement Plans for SA Farmers, Draws Mixed Reactions Online
- The United States of America Embassy in South Africa has provided an update on resettlement plans for Afrikaners
- Donald Trump offered citizenship to farmers and their families in the country if they felt unsafe in South Africa
- Social media users cautioned farmers against falling for Trump's offers, saying that the grass wasn't greener on the other side
GAUTENG - The United States of America Embassy in South Africa has set into motion efforts to resettle Afrikaners in the country.
Afrikaners who are concerned for their safety in South Africa have been urged to apply for citizenship in the US.
The offer was made by President Donald Trump, who once again falsely claimed that terrible things were happening in the country.
US Embassy provides update on resettlement plans
Taking to X, the embassy shared an update on how the process would work. The embassy noted that the US Department of State was coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security and implementing partners. It added that this was for refugee resettlement for “disfavoured ethnic minority Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa disappointed with AfriForum and Solidarity, accuses them of badmouthing SA
You can view the post below.
Trump’s claims about problems in South Africa
The embassy’s update follows Trump’s latest comments about the country.
On 7 March, the US President took to his Truth Social platform to claim that South Africa was being terrible to farmers in the country, confiscating their farms and land. He also offered refugee status to farmers who wanted to leave because they didn’t feel safe.
“To go a step further, any Farmer (with family) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to citizenship. This process will begin immediately,” Trump said.
Social media weighs in on latest development
The embassy’s announcement has drawn mixed reactions from social media users, with many cautioning farmers against moving to the US.
Mandisa Nkumane said:
“Trump must stay in his corner, please. He wants our people to be slaves in the US.”
Taña Harmse added:
“He's really desperate for SA resources🤬and Greenland as well.”
Stacey Lee Saunders stated:
“Another way to bring in cheap labour to do the farm work that his people are neither qualified nor interested in doing. Kick out the Mexican workers and replace them with South Africans. Just another one of Trump’s cons.”
Tendani To said:
“His mission is to divide South Africans. African whites are not even interested in leaving their country. Donald has embarrassed himself by not seeing the queue at the American embassy. He thought people love America more than their own country🤣.”
Lizzy Black said:
“Our Afrikaners are now speaking Zulu and Sotho. They drink Zamalek and dance Amapiano and Lekompo. We are happy in Mzansi😎.”
Trump offers citizenship to farmers
Briefly News reported that Trump picked on South Africa once more, claiming that terrible things were happening in the country.
The US President offered citizenship to farmers from the country and their families if they felt unsafe in South Africa.
South Africans didn’t take too kindly to Trump’s claims and trolled him on social media for his recent utterances.
