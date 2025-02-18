Global site navigation

4 United States Members of Congress Ask Donald Trump To Cut Diplomatic Ties With South Africa
Politics

4 United States Members of Congress Ask Donald Trump To Cut Diplomatic Ties With South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • Four Congress members from the United States called on President Donald Trump to sever diplomatic relations with South Africa
  • In a letter they sent to him on 11 February 2025, the members accused South Africa of undermining the United States national interest
  • They also called on Trump to revoke South Africa's participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and South Africans slammed them

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Andrew Ogles, one of the four congressmen who wrote to Donald Trump, asked him to cut diplomatic ties with South Africa
Andrew Ogles and three congressmen want Donald Trump to sanction South Africa. Images: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — Four United States Members of Congress asked United States President Donald Trump to cut diplomatic ties with the South African government until it is prepared to engage the US government on the allegations it raised against Pretoria.

What did the congressmen say?

In a letter Palesa Morudu Rosenberg shared on her @Palesa_morudu X account, dated 11 February 2025, Congressmen Andrew Ogles, Tom Tiffany, Joe Wilson and Don Bacon praised Trump's leadership since he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Read also

Minister Ronald Lamola excited for G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting: "A theatre of engagements"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They accused the South African government of undermining US national interests. The letter states that the South African government commits numerous human rights abuses, has a vendetta against Israel and embraces the Chinese Communist Party, the ruling part of the People's Republic of China.

Republican congressman Don Bacon is among four congressmen who wrote to Donald Trump about South Africa
Don Bacon co-signed a letter to Donald Trump about SA. Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The four congress members urged Trump to remind South Africa of what happens when American interests are marginalised. They called on Trump to cut diplomatic ties with the nation and cut it from the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA).

View the X letter here:

What you need to know about SA and the United States

Read also

Starlink deal in jeopardy after President Cyril Ramaphosa accuses Elon Musk of holding racist views

South Africans' views

South Africans snubbed the congressmen's letter and accused the United States government and Trump of bullying tactics.

Nelisiwe said:

"The US is not the end of the world. The sooner we show this entitled bully the middle finger, the better. We will survive."

Mo said:

"This is bullying. How patronising! They have no regard for human rights unless it serves their interests."

Kagisano said:

"I've never read a letter from a state that prides itself on having the best intel in the world containing so many lies. They can kick SA out of the AGOA agreement but they shouldn't do so by peddling such lies."

Marang Setshwaelo said:

"This language is so rough! Reminds me of the way they would talk to us during apartheid."

Fallen Angel said:

"A good opportunity for SA to go ahead and implement the reforms. We always knew that this would happen and that it's not gonna be a smooth ride. The majority is willing to pay the price for building a better future for South Africa, with or without USA."

Read also

South Africans call US Embassy out for sending petition asking Donald Trump to change SA laws

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for formal discussions with Trump

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said he intends to engage Trump formally and not through public spats. Ramaphosa spoke on the sidelines of the Presidential Golf Challenge after delivering the State of the Nation Address on 6 February.

Ramaphosa reiterated that he would send a delegate to the United States and other countries, and added that he refused to engage in public spats or mudslinging with heads of state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: