Despite the fracas between the United States and South Africa a US representative will be in the country this week and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola

The G20 member countries' foreign ministers will attend a meeting in the build-up to the G20 summit

This is despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement that he will not attend the G20

Ronald Lamola expressed hope for the G20 ministers' meeting. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Although the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not attend the G20 summit in November, the US will send a representative to attend the foreign ministers meeting, and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola is hopeful.

What is happening in Johannesburg?

According to SABC News, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed that the US Treasure Secretary Scott Bessent will be among the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors who will meet in Cape Town in the Western Cape on 26 February.

Foreign Ministers will also be in attendance in a build-up to the main summit which will be held in November. The summit's theme will be solidarity, equality and sustainability. Recently, the European Commission’s president Antonio Costa praised South Africa's leadership for the summit ahead of the South Africa-European Union Bilateral Summit this year.

Lamola said that it is an opportunity for the global foreign ministers to meet, where the issues of geopolitics will be at the centre of the meeting. He said this is an opportunity to create a bridge between the global South and the global North.

"It will be a theatre of engagements and we are looking forward to it," he said.

What you need to know about the US and SA

Ronald Lamola gave a thumbs up for the G20 foreign ministers meeting. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on SABC News’s Facebook page were unmoved by the US's involvement in the G20 summit.

Sapho Ngwenya said:

"Attendance by the US is optional. The Summit will proceed with or without them."

Evra Motebejane said:

"This America thinks they own the world."

Thuto Mgijimi Khumalo said:

"They realise now that with or without America the show will continue."

Matiya Sense Mlangeni said:

"We can survive without Washington."

Edwin Molebale said:

"The US is becoming a laughing stock because of Trump's arrogance."

A look at Donald Trump's dealings with SA

Source: Briefly News