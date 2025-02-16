Global site navigation

Over 300 White Christian Leaders Accuse US Government of Cheap Political Points, SA Stans
Politics

Over 300 White Christian Leaders Accuse US Government of Cheap Political Points, SA Stans

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • Religious leaders in South Africa have slammed Statements made by the United States of America about Afrikaners
  • More than 300 Christian leaders signed a statement against the claims that white people are victims of violence and are victimised
  • The Christian leaders accused the United States of garnering cheap political points by weaponizing existing tensions in the US

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Christian leaders in South Africa rejected the United States' rhetoric against SA
White Christian leaders slammed the United States. Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans stood with a group of more than 300 white Christian leaders who have criticised the United States of America for accusing the government of victimizing and persecuting white people as per US President Donald Trump's Executive Order.

What did the Christian leaders say?

Over 1000 Afrikaners gathered outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on 15 February 2025 to hand over a memorandum requesting the United States' assistance in battling the Expropriation Act. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Act into law in January, and it has caused considerable controversy. The Democratic Alliance, AfriForum and other groups have opposed it.

Read also

Motor Industry Staff Association calls on SA government to repair relations with Donald Trump

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

In response, the White South African Christian Leaders said they unanimously reject the claims that white people are being oppressed or persecuted. In a statement, the leaders said the United States' narrative is founded on outright lies, distortions and fabrications. They said the US's stance does not reflect the reality of our country and if anything, serves to heighten existing tensions in South Africa.

The leaders said that white South Africans resisted the government's initiatives to address the racial injustices of apartheid, and accused the US of weaponising the resultant tensions for cheap political points.

Donald Trump signed executive orders
Donald Trump's executive order was slammed. Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the US and SA

Read also

Donald Trump 'not yet committed' to gracing G20 Summit amid laboured US-SA relations

A look at Trump's history with South Africa

In a related article, Briefly News examined Donald Trump's history with South Africa, beginning with his engagements with the country during his first term as the US president in 2018. Trump initially called on his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to investigate alleged widescale killings of white farmers.

Briefly News also spoke to experts including Wits economist Dr Kenneth Creamer, who said Trump's threatened economic sanctions are a terrible approach that could harm South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: