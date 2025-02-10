Donald Trump’s Tariff on Steel and Aluminium Products Could Have Severe Impact on SA Steel Sector
- The President of the United States Donald Trump said that a 25% tariff would be imposed on steel products coming into the US
- His plan to impose tariffs on metal products would impact South Africa's steel and aluminium sector
- South Africans shared their views and some called for South Africa to make plans to be more self-sufficient
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's multibillion-rand steel industry could be severely impacted by the 25% tariffs on steel products that President Donald Trump announced. South Africans called for the country to consider being self-sufficient.
When did Trump announce the tariffs?
According to SABC News, Trump announced that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on all aluminium and steel products coming into the United States. The tariff could impact other countries including Mexico, Canada and Brazil. South Africa imported R9.5 billion worth of steel and iron to the United States and over R7 billion in aluminium in 2024.
What you need to know about Donald Trump
- Trump recently announced that he would cut all foreign aid to low-income countries, a decision he momentarily rescinded
- He reaffirmed his decision to cut aid to South Africa in an Executive Order which granted Afrikaners refugee status
- The International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola noted the Executive order with dismay and said it was founded on misinformation
South Africans weigh in
Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page discussed what the tariffs could mean for South Africa.
Mariah Lee-sash Nethononda said:
"This is what happens when you don't build a self-sufficient country. We will pay the price of economic slavery."
Nemurangoni Rabza Rabelani said:
"I think it's time for South Africa to start manufacturing their own thing and stop depending on other countries."
Ekwa Nelao said:
"African countries should learn to be self-dependent. Trade among yourself. Trump is teaching us a life lesson."
Sipho Vusi said:
"South Africa is a rich country. That's why all Africans are here. I think with the gold that we have, we should be able to develop this country. Ramaphosa I trust you."
Molefi Mokoena said:
"We have alternatives. The USA is not the only country producing steel."
