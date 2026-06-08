Police and the South African National Defence Force made a breakthrough regarding a theft at a military base

Three R4 rifles and a grenade launcher were previously stolen from a storeroom at the Lyttelton Military Base

The base in Pretoria is no stranger to thefts, as 8 R4 rifles and three 9mm pistols were stolen from the base in 2019

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Two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of military weapons, which were stolen from a base in Pretoria. Jacob Wackerhausen/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Two suspects face a host of charges after they were found in possession of stolen military firearms.

The suspects, who cannot be named until they appear in court, were arrested in the Mooiplaas informal settlement, which is in Erasmia, Centurion, on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

They were found with two R4 rifles with ammunition, a replica firearm, and a traffic officer's uniform. The firearms were believed to have been stolen during a burglary at a military facility in April 2026.

Joint operation leads to arrests

The suspects, who will appear before a Gauteng court soon, were arrested thanks to a joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Police action on information regarding the firearms led to the suspects being traced to the informal settlement, where they were found with the weapons.

They will now face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of government property, and contravention of immigration legislation.

The joint operation resulted in stolen weapons being recovered. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Weapons stolen from Pretoria military base

The recovered firearms are allegedly those stolen from a storeroom at the Tak Base in the Lyttelton Military Base in Pretoria. The theft was reported in April 2026, after a member returning from a funeral realised that the storeroom had been targeted. According to reports, three R4 rifles and a grenade launcher were stolen.

It was not the first time that the base was targeted by criminals. In 2019, 18 R4 rifles and three 9mm pistols were stolen from the base, in what was believed to be an inside job. A total of 27 SANDF Engineering Formation members were questioned, and 11 were initially charged for housebreaking and theft, alternatively, negligent loss of firearms.

After intensive investigations, in which cellphones were confiscated and CCTV footage was analysed, a defence force member confessed to the theft. An accomplice also admitted involvement.

SANDF captain arrested for CIT heist

Previously, Briefly News reported that a 36-year-old South African National Defence Force captain made an appearance in the Outdshoorn Magistrate's Court in 2021.

The SANDF member faced charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances after he was found to have been part of a cash-in-transit heist.

The heist occurred at a petrol station in Outdshoorn, Western Cape. Police explained that the captain is the fourth suspect apprehended in the matter.

Over a thousand State firearms stolen yearly

Briefly News also reported that approximately 1,800 firearms belonging to state entities are lost or stolen every year.

According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, these guns end up in the hands of criminals.

The organisation said that the SANDF and other state entities were supposed to report firearm losses and thefts, but don't.

Source: Briefly News