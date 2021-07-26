SANDF Captain Arrested and Charged for Cash in Transit Heist in the Western Cape

A captain from the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) has been arrested and is facing charges for a cash-in-transit heist

The soldier will be appearing in the Outdshoorn Magistrate's Court on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances

The SANDF member was found to be one of four assailants who were arrested for a Fidelity Security heist in the Western Cape in mid-July

WESTERN CAPE - A 36-year-old South African National Defence Force captain will be making an appearance in the Outdshoorn Magistrate's Court on Monday. The SANDF member will be facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances after he was found to have been part of a cash-in-transit heist.

The heist occurred at a petrol station in Outdshoorn, Western Cape. Zinzi Hani, Spokesperson for the Western Cape Police, stated that the incident took place on 19 July. Hani explained that the captain is the fourth suspect apprehended in the matter.

The cash was robbed by Fidelity Cash Solutions security guards who were collecting money from the petrol station in Outdshoorn.

According to EWN, the Fidelity security guards were approached by two suspects, who were armed. The suspects fled with the money shortly after disarming the guard of his weapon. Three of them were arrested just after the incident.

A report by IOL revealed that after the three suspects were apprehended, a search and seizure of their vehicle was conducted. The Hawks came across a SADNF uniform with a service medal on it. The medal contained the rank and name of the captain.

