The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has labelled Donald Trump as a liar following his meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa

The President of South Africa and the President of the United States of America met in the White House to iron out issues

The EFF took issue with a video clip shared by Trump during his meeting, saying that it didn't portray what he claimed it did

GAUTENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not done with Donald Trump just yet.

The party is unhappy with the conduct of the President of the United States of America during his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and a South African delegation met with Trump and his administration at the White House on 21 May to iron out issues between the two nations.

EFF accuses Trump of spreading lies

The Red Berets, who were unhappy with the meeting because Julius Malema’s name was mentioned in it, also took issue with some of Trump’s other comments.

Apart from the video clips of Malema, Trump also showed a video of Afrikaners gathered along a roadside with numerous crosses, which he said was a giant graveyard where farmers who were killed in South Africa were buried.

The video from the supposed mass burial site has now been identified as being part of a demonstration to raise awareness for fam killings. The numerous crosses in the video were not graves, as alleged by the US President during the meeting.

The EFF has taken offence to these false claims, bringing attention to it in a series of posts on social media. Not only did the party take issue with the video of the crosses, but they also called out the US President for other lies.

In one post on X, the EFF directly called Trump a liar, adding down with USA imperialism. The party, and particularly Malema, has often fired shots at Trump over his claims about South Africa.

What you need to know about the EFF and Trump

