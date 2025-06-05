Trump Issues Travel Ban on 12 Countries, Including Several African Nations

US President Donald Trump has signed a new travel ban targeting 12 countries, including several in Africa

Trump signed the new ban on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, framing it as a national security measure

The ban, which takes effect on 9 June, is aimed at protecting the US against 'foreign terrorists', Trump said

United States President Donald Trump is at it again. On Wednesday, 4 June 2025, Trump signed a new travel ban targeting 12 countries. The proclamation is intended to protect against foreign terrorists.

Countries included in the ban

The 12 countries directly affected by the new travel ban include Chad, Congo, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, and Somalia.

Entry to the US will also be restricted to people of seven other countries, including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. The ban is scheduled to take effect on 9 June 2025, and Visas issued before this date will not be revoked.

What did Trump say?

Trump warned that more countries could be added to the list. He said the ban stems from a recent attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado. Trump said that US authorities concluded that the attack was orchestrated by a man who was illegally in the country.

The US President said that this attack underscores the major threat the US faces from the entry of foreign nationals. The ban will not be applied to athletes competing in the 2026 World Cup. The US is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico and will also host the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The US President also announced a ban on visas to foreign students aiming to attend Harvard University.

Netizens weigh in

Social media shared their opinions regarding the new travel ban.

@Informinatornet said:

"Why isn't China on that list? They just found 2 spies the other day."

@CultureWar2020 said:

"We should've banned entry from all of these countries many years ago."

@thee_alfa_house said:

"Why are most of them from Africa or Muslim though. Is Trump exposing that he is racist or it's brazen islamophobia?"

@bruni46705 said:

"I think at this point he may as well close the borders like during the plandemic. No one in or out."

@iterationlaw said:

"Finally, someone's taking control of our borders! About time we put America first. Now let's get to work on securing those internal lines too...weird."

@MAGAJEANIE said:

"Keep this filth out of America. They do not belong here and will never belong in our country. Get them the hell out of here."

@OneXOneY said:

"Trump’s keeping America safe and strong. No more letting in dangerous people who threaten our security."

@CltNc13 said:

"I give until Sunday before some judge overrules the President. It just sounds so stupid when you say it."

Trump calls Ramaphosa

Briefly News earlier reported that Ramaphosa stated that he received a call from Trump. The call was initially to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine, but also included other topics.

Both Ramaphosa and Trump agreed that the war needed to be brought to an end as soon as possible, to avoid any further deaths

