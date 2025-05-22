The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump

The party accused the leaders of using their meeting to attack Julius Malema and derail South Africa’s land reform efforts

South Africans are amused by the party's statements, with some asking why Ramaphosa was being blamed

The EFF is unhappy that Julius Malema was a topic of discussion during the meeting between Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is fuming with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump.

The party has hit out at the pair following their meeting at the White House on 21 May 2025.

Ramaphosa and Trump met to discuss tensions between South Africa and the United States of America, but the EFF is unhappy that part of the conversations focused on Julius Malema.

EFF says meeting was orchestrated to vilify Malema

The EFF has taken offence to the meeting, calling it “imperialist theatre,” and saying it was orchestrated to vilify EFF leader Julius Malema. The Red Berets also stated that it was used to derail South Africa’s land reform efforts.

“The meeting ended up being a discussion about the President and Commander-in-Chief of the EFF and his correct and principled position regarding the return of the land to African people,” the party said.

The party also criticised Ramaphosa for not defending the constitutional legitimacy of the land reform agenda, saying that his silence was cowardice.

EFF reflects on Trump’s video clips

The party also took issue with Trump showing clips of the Commander-in-Chief to prove that there was genocide in the country.

The President of the United States claimed that he had documentaries highlighting the genocide against white Afrikaners in South Africa, but then showed videos of Malema chanting “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer.”

The EFF argued that South African courts ruled that the chant is part of the country’s liberation heritage and didn’t constitute an incitement of violence.

South Africans mock Malema

Social media users weighed in on the EFF’s statement, with many asking why the party blamed Ramaphosa when Trump was the one who played the videos. Others mocked the EFF leader.

Leslie Le Roux said:

“Malema's days are numbered. The world knows about him. Sanctions are coming.

Michael Kelynack added:

“Well, if Malema acted like a human and wanted good for the country, and not like a terrorist, things would be different. He would be allowed into countries, and he would be involved with decision making and not laughed at by the majority of the country.”

Sandra Biz Tavares asked:

“Shame, Mr Ramaphosa was supposed to do what? He couldn't stop the video. Why doesn’t Mr Malema apologise for the video? If it wasn't made, the Americans couldn't have used it. Malema is like a baby, yet he is the bully.”

Mzamani Wa Mlambya Fayifi questioned:

“Why blame Ramaphosa when Julius was chanting Kill the Boer?”

Ashleigh Pearce stated:

“Get the baby his bottle.”

