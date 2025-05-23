South Africans were wowed by the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Donald Trump on Wednesday

The leaders discussed the false white genocide in South Africa, in the presence of journalists who streamed the session

A Mzansi lady was floored after she noticed Ramaphosa’s African reactions to some of the American president’s accusations

The South African president flew to America a week after the 49 Afrikaners settled in the US to have a cordial meeting with Donald Trump.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump discussed the rumours of white genocide in South Africa. Image: @Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The two leaders discussed trade and whether or not Donald Trump would be present at the upcoming G20 Summit.

Cyril reacts to Donald Trump’s accusations

People all over the world were glued to their seats to watch Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump’s meeting at the Oval Office on Wednesday. Both parties were ready to discuss the allegations of white genocide in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa tried to defend his country against the damning allegations made by Trump and Elon Musk. During the meeting, one South African youngster noticed the Mzansi president’s African-coded reactions and shared them online.

Social media users were dusted by Ramaphosa and discussed the meeting in a thread of comments. The South African president exposed his African roots with the sudden change of emotions that only the Mzansi people could detect.

At some point, Trump suggested that he would have been happy if Ramaphosa had gifted him a plane, but he replied:

“I’m sorry, I don’t have a plane to give you.”

This line dusted many South Africans. The youngster captioned her video:

“Cyril has the patience of a saint.”

Ramaphosa was fidgeting in his chair, and often smiled while Trump was fixated on the thought of South Africa facing a white genocide, even after Johan Rupert, John Steenhuisen, and Zingiswa Losi explained that there was no such thing. The American president pulled out a 2018 video of Julius Malema’s rally and old newspapers that spread misinformation on the issue.

South Africans applauded Ramaphosa for his composure and willingness to maintain a good relationship with Americans.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi discusses Ramaphosa’s Oval Office visit

Social media users were floored by the South African president’s reactions and shared their thoughts in the comments of a now-viral TikTok post:

Cyril Ramaphosa flew to Washington to have a meeting with Donald Trump. Image: @Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

@Bibo 🫦 was amazed by Ramaphosa’s patience:

“Cupcake said, ‘That orange man lacks listening skills’.”

@Segno suggested that bad blood was coming from other politicians:

“This beef is between Malema and Musk. That's it.”

@Gontse Muthusi pointed out the South African President’s obvious Mzansi roots:

“Ramaphosa wanted to say, 'Letoya's lies'.”

3 Must-read stories related to Donald Trump by Briefly News

South Africans were pleased by one Chinese man’s behaviour as he trolled American President Donald Trump.

American President Donald Trump caught the attention of many South Africans after offering Afrikaners refuge status in the USA.

South Africans reacted to Americans wanting to live in Mzansi after Donald Trump won the elections earlier this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News