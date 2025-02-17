White South Africans showed great support for the new US president after he claimed they were victims of racism

President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to all descendants of mainly Dutch colonial settlers to America as refugees

Social media users were amazed by the large crowd at the US embassy and their immense enthusiasm to move across the globe

President Donald Trump has fired multiple shots at South Africa and claimed the black-led government to be racist.

A large group of white South Africans cheered for Trump and his vision at the US embassy in Pretoria. Image: @Andrew Harnik/Getty/@newsnexussa/TikTok

Source: UGC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried putting the accusations to rest by addressing them in his State of the Nation Address.

SA shares thoughts about Afrikaners gearing up for Donald Trump’s offer

The US President, Donald Trump and his wingman, Elon Musk, have managed to cause disarray in South Africa. After the mass deportation of immigrants in America, Trump fired shots at Mzansi by pulling the racism card.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The American leader claimed that the South African government was racist to Afrikaners and offered them refugee status in the US. A large group of white South Africans were excited by Trump’s offer and shared their enthusiasm on social media.

On the 15th of February, Afrikaners showed their full support for Trump by singing and cheering for him at the US embassy in Pretoria. Some South Africans shook their heads in disbelief after multiple videos of the group showing their interest in fleeing Mzansi.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi watches Afrikaners support Donald Trump in Pretoria

Social media users were amazed by the large group of white South Africans who supported the US president:

Afrikaners showed great interest in Donald Trump's offer. Image: @Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

@Nqobile mabena commented:

“Equality feels like oppression to people who are used to privilege.”

@Shunkx said:

“Praying this America thing works out for you guys.”

@Freda J wrote:

“The ones that could never accept the democracy shame, they even sound sad.”

@Khanyiithyst trolled:

“Can they tell us when they sell their furniture? I’m looking for a second-hand Le Cruset Dutch oven.”

@Vikki M 🇿🇦 was boggled:

“Do all these people want to leave? But they singing about their pledge to South Africa. I’m confused.”

@Boitumelo 💕💓❤️ wondered:

“In South Africa, they don't want to speak English, so in America, which language are they going to use?”

@Rontos morake pointed out:

“Terrible things are happening, hey.”

@Morné Vanderbijl sighed:

“The blind leading the blind.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News