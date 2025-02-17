“The Blind Leading the Blind”: SA Shares Thoughts About Afrikaners Gearing Up for Trump’s Offer
- White South Africans showed great support for the new US president after he claimed they were victims of racism
- President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to all descendants of mainly Dutch colonial settlers to America as refugees
- Social media users were amazed by the large crowd at the US embassy and their immense enthusiasm to move across the globe
President Donald Trump has fired multiple shots at South Africa and claimed the black-led government to be racist.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried putting the accusations to rest by addressing them in his State of the Nation Address.
SA shares thoughts about Afrikaners gearing up for Donald Trump’s offer
The US President, Donald Trump and his wingman, Elon Musk, have managed to cause disarray in South Africa. After the mass deportation of immigrants in America, Trump fired shots at Mzansi by pulling the racism card.
The American leader claimed that the South African government was racist to Afrikaners and offered them refugee status in the US. A large group of white South Africans were excited by Trump’s offer and shared their enthusiasm on social media.
On the 15th of February, Afrikaners showed their full support for Trump by singing and cheering for him at the US embassy in Pretoria. Some South Africans shook their heads in disbelief after multiple videos of the group showing their interest in fleeing Mzansi.
Mzansi watches Afrikaners support Donald Trump in Pretoria
Social media users were amazed by the large group of white South Africans who supported the US president:
@Nqobile mabena commented:
“Equality feels like oppression to people who are used to privilege.”
@Shunkx said:
“Praying this America thing works out for you guys.”
@Freda J wrote:
“The ones that could never accept the democracy shame, they even sound sad.”
@Khanyiithyst trolled:
“Can they tell us when they sell their furniture? I’m looking for a second-hand Le Cruset Dutch oven.”
@Vikki M 🇿🇦 was boggled:
“Do all these people want to leave? But they singing about their pledge to South Africa. I’m confused.”
"Thank you Donald Trump": SA drags 1k+ including Afrikaner farmers at US embassy for Pro-Trump rally
@Boitumelo 💕💓❤️ wondered:
“In South Africa, they don't want to speak English, so in America, which language are they going to use?”
@Rontos morake pointed out:
“Terrible things are happening, hey.”
@Morné Vanderbijl sighed:
“The blind leading the blind.”
