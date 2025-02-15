Videos on X show South Africans open to Donald Trump's invitation to become refugees in America

The United States president's executive order to protect Afrikaner farmers in South Africa inspired a gathering at the Tshwane US embassy

Peeps shared their reactions to seeing supporters of Donald's executive order for Afrikaner farmers

Donald Trump caused an uproar in South Africa after issuing an order to give Afrikaner farmers asylum in the United States. The call comes after false claims that President Ramaphosa's ANC was confiscating land without compensation in South Africa.

More than 1,000 South Africans, including Afrikaner farmers, gathered at a pro-Trump rally after the US President's refugee invitation. Image: @PSAFLIVE

Source: Twitter

Many South Africans expressed their disapproval of Donald Trump's executive order. Most recently, online users reacted to videos of Afrikaner farmers and other people who assembled at the US embassy over Trump's executive order.

Pro-Trump crowd gathers in SA

A page on X, @PSAFLIVE, shared videos of the 1 200 people who showed up at Tshwane's US embassy in support of Trump. One video shows a person in the crowd holding up a sign thanking Donald Trump for the executive order while another flew a USA flag. EWN reported that one attendee, Walter Wobben distributed 'Make Afrikaners Great Again' caps to the crowd. The crowd reportedly consisted of bikers, Bulls rugby team fans and local farmers. Watch the videos below:

SA slams pro-Trump supporters in SA

Many people shared their comments on the videos showing the gathering at the US embassy in Trump's honour. Read the comments below:

Online users slammed South Africans who came out as Trump supporters. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

@Inenekazi1 said:

"I wish them all the best and worst America has to offer."

@Inenekazi1 commented:

I'm glad they're finally applying to move. I wish them all the best and worst America has to offer."

@Joephadima wrote:

"They’re not necessarily all racists. An opportunity has presented itself, although I doubt they all know what a refugee lives like, but some are really there because Trump has offered an opportunity for 'an American dream'🤷🏽‍♂️"

@tsitso09 remarked:

"These ones are misinformed. Somebody told them the grass is greener. The truth is that it is easy to establish oneself in SA. Not in the US. Lastly, there are blacks there."

@khebeqe said:

"They said more than 10,000 applications 200 is very small 🤣😂🤣"

Afriforum discusses USA's refugee offer

Briefly News previously reported that Lobby group Afriforum clarified their stance after President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status in the US.

AfriForum hosted a media briefing on 8 February 2025, a day after the White House issued the executive order. The order announced that Afrikaners were welcome to apply for refugee status. It accused the South African government of creating policies to discriminate against Afrikaners. It also said South Africa's policies are a threat to the US's national security and foreign policy.

eNCA posted the briefing on its @eNCA X account. Afrifoum CEO Kallie Kriel shared their response to Donald Trump.

Source: Briefly News