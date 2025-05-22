President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that talks would continue between the United States of America and South Africa in the future

The South African President added that talks focused on trade and investment, and the USA’s involvement in the G20

Ramaphosa admitted that some factors strained the relationship between the two countries, including the genocide claims

Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that there will be further engagement between the USA and SA going forward. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – There will be further engagement between the United States of America and South Africa.

That’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who briefed the media following his meeting with Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa led a South African delegation that met with Trump’s delegation at the White House on 21 May 2025 to resolve tensions between the two countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa optimistic about future relations

Speaking to the media following the behind-closed-doors meeting between the two delegations, Ramaphosa said that there was a firm agreement and undertaking that engagement would continue between the two nations.

Ramaphosa stated that the talks were positive, saying they included greater participation of the USA in the G20, as well as a new trade and investment framework presented to the US.

“There will continue to be engagement between South Africa and the United States officials, particularly at the trade and industry level. So, I was rather pleased that there was a firm agreement and undertaking that we are going to continue engaging. So, there’s no disengagement,” he said.

Ramaphosa admits various factors strained relationship

The President of South Africa also admitted that there were a few issues that contaminated the relationship.

Chief among those was Trump’s claims about genocide in the country, but it wasn’t the only issue. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel and South Africa’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were also causing tension between the nations.

“Our objective in coming here was to reset relations between the two countries and to reposition our relations, which had become contaminated by some of the issues,” Ramaphosa clarified.

Cyril Ramaphosa admitted some issues had grounded the relationship between the two nations. Image: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Ramaphosa's visit

Ramaphosa's visit included ministers in his cabinet as part of the delegation to the United States.

Kallie Kriel, AfriForum's CEO, called Ramaphosa out for calling the 49 Afrikaners who are in the United States cowards.

Trump said that he would boycott the G20 Summit in South Africa unless the government dealt with white genocide.

Malema slammed Ramaphosa's visit to the United States and called it ill-timed in light of the budget speech.

The African National Congress was excited about Ramaphosa's visit to the country and said the party was hopeful.

Ramaphosa believes Trump doubts genocide claims

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa said he believes that Trump now has doubts about the white genocide in South Africa.

The South African President said he and his team explained the root cause of the high murder rates and that it was not a racial issue.

Ramaphosa also explained that the murder rate was linked to the state of the economy, unemployment, and various other factors.

Source: Briefly News