Donald Trump will not attend the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit in November in South Africa

The President of the USA stated that he would not visit unless the government dealt with the genocide

Trump maintained that terrible things were happening in the country, including land grabs and racial killings

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Donald Trump plans to skip the G20 meeting in South Africa in November over continued claims of genocide taking place in the country. Image: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has no intention of attending the G20 meeting in South Africa unless the government deals with the ‘genocide’ in the country.

The President of the United States of America has made it clear that he will not be setting foot in the country unless the ‘situation’ is taken care of.

Members of his cabinet have been boycotting meetings throughout 2025, echoing Trump’s false claims that white Afrikaners were being persecuted in the country.

Trump claims he won’t attend the G20 meeting

Speaking at a White House press conference on Monday, 12 May 2025, the president of the USA stated that he would not travel to South Africa for the G20 leaders’ summit in November.

Trump stated that he would only do so if the South African government dealt with the genocide of white Afrikaners.

“South Africa’s leadership is coming to see me, I understand, sometime next week, and we are supposed to have a G20 meeting there or something. I don’t know how we can go unless that situation is taken care of,” he said.

Trump made the comments after the first group of Afrikaners arrived in South Africa as refugees thanks to his executive order.

The G20 leaders' summit will be held in South Africa in November. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Trump maintains that terrible things are happening

During the press conference, the US President maintained that terrible things were happening in South Africa, including land grabs and indiscriminate killings of white South Africans.

He added that the 49 Afrikaners who arrived in the country fled South Africa because they were under attack there. He further stated that people who lived in the country told him how terrible it was.

What you need to know about Trump’s South African comments

Trump blasts media for failing to report on genocide cases

In a related article, Trump accused the media of not reporting on the alleged genocide and land confiscations in South Africa.

The President of the US stated that newspapers and television media refused to talk about the situation in the country.

Briefly News reported that the United States' Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also repeated the false claims of genocide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News