Paul Mashatile Rejects Afrikaner Farmer Persecution Claims, Urges National Unity

The Deputy President of South Africa, Paul Mashatile, has dismissed the ongoing claims about white farmers who are being persecuted and land that is being confiscated in South Africa. Mashatile called on all South Africans to stand in solidarity to build a beautiful country and to address the current challenges in South Africa.

Deputy President Mashatile says Afrikaner farmers are committed to staying in South Africa and calls on all to work together.

What did Mashatile say?

Mashatile has called for unity in South Africa. During a visit to the NAMPO agricultural exhibition in Bothaville, Free State, on Thursday, 15 May 2025, the deputy president said that South Africans should work together.

He told the SABC that the farmer he engaged with said that they are happy in South Africa. He said that all South Africans must work together to address the challenges.

"All they need is for us to work with them to address challenges they face, rural roads, rural safety, and crime has been rife. They want us to work with them to ensure access to markets, including international markets, and access to finance," Mashatile said.

He said that the farmer told him that they are committed to working on the issues at hand.

"We are committed South Africans, we want to stay here, we are not going anywhere, and we encourage those who are leaving to please stay,” he added.

49 Afrikaners travel to the USA

The first group of Afrikaners who have accepted Donald Trump's offer to be refugees in the United States of America left South Africa on 11 May 2025. The 49 Afrikaners were at the OR Tambo International Airport and prepared to leave the country.

They were processed and were expected to travel to the United States on a privately chartered flight. The Afrikaners will be welcomed by members of Trump's administration.

During NAMPO exhibition, Deputy President Paul Mashatile rejected land confiscation claims and emphasised cooperation.

What you need to know about the Afrikaner relocation

Donald Trump offered Afrikaners refugee status when he signed an executive order granting them refugee status.

AfriForum declined the offer and asserted that Afrikaners want to stay and build South Africa.

The Economic Freedom Fighters slammed Trump after signing the executive order and said Afrikaners who relocate to the US must have their citizenship revoked.

A group of disgruntled Afrikaners gathered outside the American embassy in Pretoria to protest against Julius Malema singing Kill the Boer.

Mbalula shares details of ANC-Afrikaner talks

In another article, Briefly News reported that talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and Afrikaner community leaders focused on South Africa’s history and the importance of national dialogue, according to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

The meeting took place in Johannesburg on 6 May 2025. The ANC delegation included Nomvula Mokonyane, Lindiwe Sisulu and Bathabile Dlamini, while AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel, Solidariteit’s Dirk Hermann, Theuns Eloff and Theo de Jager from the Southern African Agricultural Initiative represented the Afrikaner side.

