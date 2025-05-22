President Ramaphosa Says Trump Now Doubts White Genocide Claims in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the US President Donald Trump now has doubts and doesn't believe that there is white genocide in South Africa

This comes after the two presidents had an intense meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday night

The US President ambushed Ramaphosa with videos and documents to prove that white farmers are under siege in South Africa

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, believes that the meeting he had with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, was fruitful. The meeting held at the White House in Washington, DC, got intense after Trump presented videos and documents to substantiate his claims about South Africa.

Ramaphosa says Trump is more concerned with crime than race after intense discussions about white farmers in South Africa. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Ramaphosa say?

Ramaphosa said that he believes that US President Trump now has doubts about the false narrative. He said that Trump disbelieves the claims made against South Africa, that there is white genocide.

The South African president said that he and his team explained the root cause of the high murder rates and that it is not a racial issue. He said that the murder rates are linked to the state of South Africa's economy, unemployment, and various other factors.

Ramaphosa said that Trump is more concerned about the safety of people in South Africa, narrowing it to say white farmers. He stated that they told him that this is a security problem and that the South African government is not running away from it. It is criminality and not a racial issue.

What happened at the meeting?

In the bilateral discussion, Ramaphosa said that the two countries need each other. He said that South Africa has crucial minerals it can offer to the United States. He said this is part of what makes a really good relationship.

Ramaphosa was joined by the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen. Billionaire Johann Rupert and legendary golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen were also part of Ramaphosa's team.

Trump played EFF president Julius Malema singing the "Kill the Boer" chant and showed various printed articles as evidence that white farmer are under siege in South Africa. Ramaphosa clapped back, saying that these are the views of Malema and the EFF and not government policy. He stated that South Africa has a multi-party system and that the EFF is a minority party.

Ramaphosa explains to Trump that high murder rates in South Africa are linked to crime and economic factors, not racial targeting. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the meeting

EFF leader Julius Malema came under the spotlight in the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema singing Kill the Boer chant, and repeated that there was no white genocide.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert put Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen in the spotlight at the US-SA meeting.

Fikile Mbalula praised the work done by the South African delegation in the United States of America.

