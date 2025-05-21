South African billionaire Johann Rupert put Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen in the spotlight at the US-SA meeting

The meeting held at the White House in Washington, DC, aimed to resolve the current conflict between the United States and South Africa

Rupert told the US President that the biggest murder rate in South Africa is in the Cape Flats, a DA-led city

The South African billionaire, Johann Rupert, took a swipe at Democratic Alliance leader and Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen. The billionaire was part of a team President Cyril Ramaphosa assembled to accompany him to the US on a working visit.

Rupert said that the highest murder rate in South Africa is in the Cape Flats. Images: Chip Somodevilla, Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Rupert say?

In a meeting on Wednesday night, 21 May, the billionaire said that South Africa has a crime problem. He said that although white people are being killed, it is not at such a high rate. Rupert said that the highest murder rate in South Africa is in the Cape Flats. He said that John Steenhuisen won't admit it, but he runs the Western Cape.

The billionaire said that the Cape Flats ' high murder rate is because of gangs. He said that there is gang warfare. He said that the Cape Flats war is equivalent to the M33. He emphasised that South Africa needs help from the US.

South Africans took to social media to share their opinions about what Johann Rupert said about the Cape Flats.

See video below

South Africans weigh in

Netizens had mixed reactions about what the billionaire said.

@SA_Working_Girl said:

"John was nodding his head till Rupert mentioned the murders in WC."

@mokoena_mp68668 said:

"In what capacity Rupert or is he the new president of South Africa."

@Dalu_Damasane said:

"I just wish he had said what race is in the cape flats. Just to show the killings are not Genocide, they're a crime issue."

@RTmmane said:

"He acted like a real grandpa , those people don’t have secret."

@HospitalityYES said:

"Going to be a fun trip on the bus together back to the hotel."

@musa3296 said:

"Facts! I don’t know why Cyril took that sellout with him."

@TumeloHennop said:

"Did our black delegation in government say anything."

@Freshe62796650 said:

"He was irritated because John didn't stick to the script, instead he was decampaigning EFF and MK."

@El_Hlubi said:

"We dont need the help of the USA to get rid of the gangs in Cape flats."

@Gifteros said:

"Our president is sitting there like a child called into the principals office."

Rupert emphasised that South Africa needs help from the US. Images: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Cape Flats

1 Killed, 7 injured in Cape Town in 2 days

Police have launched an investigation after six people were gunned down in a mass shooting in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town. According to police reports, four men and two women were shot and killed on Kogelberg Street on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

The incident follows a similar incident a day earlier when five people were shot and killed and another five injured in Atlantis, 40km outside the metropole.

Source: Briefly News