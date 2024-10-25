11 People were gunned down and seven others injured in two suspected gang-related shootings in Cape Town

Five people were killed in Atlantis and six in Bishop Lavis on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively

Police have opened multiple murder and attempted murder dockets, while no suspects have yet been arrested

Two bloody shooting incidents in Cape Town saw 11 people being gunned down a day apart. Image: @Abramjee

BISHOP LAVIS — Police have launched an investigation after six people were gunned down in a mass shooting in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

According to police reports, four men and two women were shot and killed in Kogelberg Street on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

Cape Town shootings kill 11 in 2 days

The incident follows a similar incident a day earlier when five people were shot and killed and another five injured in Atlantis, 40km outside the metropole.

The incidents are believed to be gang-related.

“It is alleged that the victims were making their way home from the beach when gunmen opened fire on their three vehicles," Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said of the Atlantis incident.

She said police were investigating five murder and five attempted murder cases, and a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

In the aftermath of the Bishop Lavis incident, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said additional police were deployed to the area.

"Two other persons were wounded during the shooting incident, and the suspects are still at large," said Traut.

Police have opened five murder and two attempted murder dockets.

Social media users expressed strong views on the incidents as word of the shootings spread across social media on Friday.

Citizens call for sterner policing

Many brought KwaZulu-Natal provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi into the fray, highlighting his "effective" policing tactics.

Briefly News collated the shocked reactions.

@MediaLFA10 wrote:

"Where is the DA now? They were concerned about how General Mkhwanazi was dealing with criminals in KZN. Look now [at] what is happening in Cape Town. Useless political party."

@Kingbongz7 said:

"Nowadays, we have more guns on the streets than citizens."

@VITO_G_Wagon added:

"People will continue to die in [the] Western Cape. [The] DA enjoys those killings. They have a problem with Mkwanazi because they use the only language criminals understand."

@zilo7 offered:

"Send in Commissioner Mkhwanazi to deal with [the] situation."

@SesiNono assessed:

"Yhooo, something has really gone wrong in our country. Something must be done. Maybe a mass prayer ... [or] something, nje. This is not just random."

