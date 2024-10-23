5 People Found Shot and Killed in Gqeberha As Bityi Mass Killing Suspects Arrested
- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal slaying of a Bityi family in the Eastern Cape
- The arrests come three days after unknown gunmen entered a homestead and opened fire on nine relatives
- Five people were killed and two of the family's children injured in one of the latest in a spate of mass shootings
ZWELITSHA — Another five people have been killed in the Eastern Cape in the latest mass shooting to rock the province.
The incident comes as police arrested two suspects on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, for the murders of a family in Bityi, near Mthatha, after opening fire on nine relatives, injuring a further two of the family's children four days earlier.
5 Killed as Bityi suspects arrested
It also follows the Lusikisiki shootings at Nyathi Village in the Ngobozana area, Lusikisiki. Four suspects, who allegedly massacred 18 people at two homesteads, have been arrested and are appearing in court.
Clearwater Mall heist video shows jewellery store rampage, Mchunu lauds arrests: "This is a warning"
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a murder probe was underway after five men were found with gunshot wounds inside a shack in the Chris Hani informal settlement in New Brighton, Gqeberha.
"It is alleged that at about 9.30pm, police responded to a complaint of shooting and, on arrival, found five bodies with multiple gunshot wounds.
"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the deceased's names will be released after a formal identification process."
Meanwhile, Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said two suspects, aged 22 and 39, were arrested for the Bityi murders at Msukweni Location in the Bityi Administrative area outside Mthatha.
Police recovered the suspected murder weapons and ammunition.
"The suspects were charged with five murders and two attempted murders, in addition to armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition," said Mawisa.
The duo will appear at Bityi Magistrate's Court on 24 October.
Bergville man stabs 5 relatives, 2 children
In related news, Briefly News reported that a violent knife attack left five people dead, including two children and two others fighting for their lives.
Police arrested a 33-year-old man early on 13 October and charged him for the attack in Bethany village, Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.
Source: Briefly News
