Police arrested a group of men for allegedly assaulting and killing a Nigerian national at a Midrand complex

The alleged incident happened when four men allegedly attacked the victim after a reported parking dispute

Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News the suspects were traced, apprehended and appeared in court

They were expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, Johannesburg, on murder charges

Four men appeared in court following their arrests for allegedly beating a Nigerian man to death in Midrand. Images: Gauteng SAPS, Tshepiso Mametela

MIDRAND — Four men appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Friday, 13 December 2024, following their arrests for the recent murder of a Nigerian national in Johannesburg.

The suspects allegedly attacked and assaulted the victim to death after a reported dispute in the parking area at Protea Estate Complex in Midrand.

4 Nabbed for Nigerian man's murder

After the assault last weekend, Chukwunta Friday Julius was rushed to the Tembisa Hospital, where he died from his injuries on 10 December.

Police arrested two men the next day, charging them with the 37-year-old's murder. Another two suspects were later taken into custody.

They are aged between 20 and 28.

"Midrand police worked tirelessly to trace the suspects, arresting the first two on Wednesday morning," said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo in a statement sent to Briefly News.

"They are in police custody and were expected to appear for the first time in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court, facing murder, on Friday."

The Nigerian Union South Africa (Nusa) planned to attend Friday's court matter, calling for justice.

The not-for-profit association, representing the interests of Nigerians living in SA, submitted a detailed report about the incident to Nigerian Ambassador Alexander Temitope.

Since then, a consular officer has been appointed to join their legal team, led by Nusa president-general advocate Smart Nwobi.

"We want to ensure our presence, and that the importance of this matter is emphasised," said Nusa national publicity secretary Akindele Olunloyo.

