Dancer and actress Bontle Modiselle had Mzansi swooning over maternity pictures she took with her five-year-old daughter, Afrika

Modiselle announced that she was pregnant with her second child during a creative video featuring her daughter and rapper Priddy Ugly

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Bontle and her family, while her sister Refilwe said Afrika always wanted to be a big sister

Bontle Modiselle sent local netizens into a cuteness overdrive after sharing maternity pictures alongside her five-year-old daughter, Afrika.

The dancer and actress is expecting her second child with rapper Priddy Ugly, and the family impressed the nation with stunning maternity pics on social media.

Bontle Modiselle shared a tender moment during the maternity shoot. Image: Bontle.modiselle.

In April 2025, Modiselle announced her pregnancy in a creative video that featured her entire family much to the delight of Mzansi fans.

Bontle Modiselle shares adorable pictures with her daughter

Take a look at Modiselle's pictures in the Instagram post below:

The Piano Love star and her daughter brought smiles to fans' faces with the adorable images from the shoot, while she also posed with Priddy Ugly.

During the shoot, Modiselle is seen smiling, but her joy is outmatched by her cute five-year-old, who is visibly excited to be a big sister.

It is not the first maternity shoot the family has done, as they previously shared pictures of the pregnancy, gaining mass appeal from local fans.

Watch the pregnancy announcement in the video below:

Afrika has famous aunties

While Afrika’s parents are part of Mzansi’s music scene, she also has famous aunties in Refilwe and Candice Modiselle.

The sisters of her 34-year-old mother have enjoyed successful careers as models and actresses, while the family remains close despite their fame.

Father and rapper Priddy Ugly has a big fanbase locally but the hip-hop star has chosen to temporarily step away from the limelight to focus on his family.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly have a second child on the way. Image: Bontle.modiselle and priddy_ugly.

Local fans swoon over Modiselle’s pictures

Local netizens praised Modiselle on social media as they showed excitement for the dancer as she prepares to welcome her second child.

Bontle’s sister Refilwe refilwemodiselle sent a sweet message:

“Bona how cute my babies/bo chomi are 😍😍😍! Iyoh & she threatened for a long time with us saying ‘haai wena hold your horses’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Kante iyooooh girl got her promise [not wish]! Precious is an understatement ♥️.”

Dumantando adores the family:

“I love you guys😍😢.”

Katli.girrl sends love:

“😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️you and your kids ke sana❤️.”

Boits_n is a devoted fan:

“😍😍😍😍😍 Oh my faves.”

Rearabetswe_morei is happy:

“Congratulations mommy 😍.”

Realnomalanga can't stop looking at the pictures:

“Beyond obsessed 😍😍😍.”

Lungislender is impressed:

“Omg, my ovaries right now Mama?! Yhuuu 🔥🥰🥰 Aww bandla congratulations to the big sis !! UJehovah anigcine under his hedge of protection 🤍✨.”

Kabello_mohale admired Afrika:

“Beautiful 😍😍😍 Afrika is gorgeous ♥️😮‍💨.”

Tshimollo.rachabane is impressed:

“OMG!!!!! GORGEOUS HUMAN BEINGS!!!”

mokoena.jp liked the pictures:

“Looking adorable 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🔥🔥together.”

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle thanks Bonang Matheba

As reported by Briefly News, Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle thanked Bonang Matheba for sending them a gift upon the announcement of their second child.

The TV presenter sent the couple a bouquet after their creative announcement of their second child in April 2025.

