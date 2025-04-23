Premier South African recording artist DJ Zinhle proved her popularity after interacting with her fans who swarmed her car

In a viral video, Zinhle is seen sitting in the back of a car, waving; shaking hands and cracking jokes with her adoring fans

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admired the recording artist, calling her a people person after she shared the video on her Instagram account

South African recording artist DJ Zinhle impressed fans after interacting with scores of music lovers in a video posted on her social media account.

During the video, the 42-year-old can be seen shaking hands, cracking jokes and waving at her adoring fans from the window of her car, which was swarmed by local music lovers.

The loving mother of two is one of Mzansi’s top recording artists with several iconic hits, while she has also made her mark in fashion by opening Era Stores nationwide.

DJ Zinhle has a fun time with her fans

Watch Zinhle interact with her fans in the video below:

In the video on her Instagram account, Zinhle’s car is swarmed by a crowd of her loyal fans and she impressed the nation by delighting them with her interaction.

As fans approached the car, Zinhle extended her hand out the window to shake their hands while she kept them laughing by cracking jokes and answering their questions.

While she enjoys a loyal following, the 42-year-old could be set to grow her fan base after she hinted at a possible collaboration with Sweet Guluva, the winner of Big Brother Mzansi.

Zinhle has shared several pictures with fans on her Instagram account:

DJ Zinhle proves she is a people’s person

While Zinhle earned admiration for her interaction with her fans the loving mother of two offered to help a seven-year-old sexual assault victim.

Zinhle and the rest of Mzansi were rocked by the unfortunate story of the victim who reportedly suffered sexual abuse while at school.

Fans love DJ Zinhle

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admire Zinhle and called her a people’s person after her warm embrace with fans.

Podcast host simplynozipho admires Zinhle:

“You are literally the sweetest 😍😍❤️.”

Elegant4780 is a fan:

“You truly are the best. This is not just PR it’s who u are ❤️we are blessed as a nation to have you.”

Bee_motshabi loved the fan interaction:

“Call me, I will 🤣♥️.”

Thandeka.mabuza loves Zinhle:

“Zinhle is a people person 😍.”

Nommie_mathibs called her cool:

“Ohwww guys, I love Zinhle. She’s the coolest maarn🙌🔥👏.”

Katlego_hl was laughing:

“Please, you are the funniest 😂😂😂😂.”

Carribianqueen1 is a fan of Era:

“Era is everywhere, everyone wears this brand 🙌🔥.”

Xlethu has respect for Zinhle:

“You’re so relatable ❤️.”

Thabang4real2 is impressed:

“Your heart ❤️.”

Thedripcave has a fond memory:

“I once met you in Midrand, I gave you a real tap and you just responded with so much love. I know I’d be annoyed if I were you, shem.”

DJ Zinhle and daughter Kairo make a dating vow

As reported by Briefly News, South African recording artist DJ Zinhle shared an adorable video with her daughter Kairo Forbes discussing dating.

Zinhle said the daughter of late rapper AKA should only start dating at the age of 50 but the cute nine-year-old managed to talk her mother down to 30.

