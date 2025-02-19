South African DJ and reality TV star DJ Zinhle excitedly opened a newly renovated Era store

The music producer opened the store at the Pavillion Shopping Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

DJ Zinhle shared many pictures from the opening of the store on her Instagram page

South African talented music producer and reality TV star DJ Zinhle recently made many of her fans and followers proud as she shared an exciting announcement.

DJ Zinhle opens a newly renovated store

Social media has been buzzing as the South African media personality DJ Zinhle earlier on opened a newly renovated Era store at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, which was a huge career milestone.

The star who dropped her new song Sorry in 2025 posted multiple pictures from the launch and the opening of the store on her Instagram page, and she captioned them:

"We’ve got the best Bestie that has ever Bestie’d!🤭💕 @djzinhle’s Retail Empire continues to grow with the re-opening of the newly renovated@thepavilionsa store bringing to total number of physical Era Stores to SEVEN!!🇿🇦✨Where do you want us to go next Bestie?"

See the post below:

Fans react to the opening of the ERA store

Many netizens flooded the comment section after Zinhle shared the announcement of the ERA store she just opened in Durban, and others also asked if she could open stores near where they reside. See what they had to say:

DJ Lady Amar said:

"Congratulations my sisis! To more and more other stores."

palesa_moisi wrote:

"Vaal Mall in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal South of Johannesburg."

leratom_photography responded:

"Gqebera or East London Bestie...and you already have a photographer for that day Bestie."

constanceceo replied:

"So proud of you. Can't wait to follow in your footsteps and open my first store hopefully this year."

carribianqueen1 mentioned:

"@djzinhle we need one in Eastern Cape too aibo wasi mize mangaka."

DJ Zinhle opens ERA store in Venda

The Durban store opening came just four months after DJ Zinhle also opened up another ERA store in Venda last year October.

The news about Zinhle opening another store on Saturday, 19 October 2024, was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"DJ sets to open a new ERA by DJ ZINHLE store in Thavhani Mall; Venda. As DJ Zinhle sets to target the unemployable youth of Venda, the store officially opens on the 19th of October, 2024."

