After just successfully launching her seventh ERA By DJ Zinhle store, the South African DJ has shared plans to open more shops

The businesswoman recently opened her new ERA store at the Pavillion Mall, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

In her recent radio interview, DJ Zinhle said she is eyeing Witbank next saying the brand has been performing very well

Award-winning South African muso DJ Zinhle is expanding her ERA By DJ Zinhle jewellery line.

Another ERA store opens in Durban

DJ Zinhle had a successful launch of her seventh ERA By DJ Zinhle shop at the Pavillion Mall, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. On Instagram, DJ Zinhle shared a photo from the launch.

"We’ve got the best Bestie that has ever Bestie’d! The retail empire continues to grow with the re-opening of the newly renovated Pavillion store bringing to total number of physical Era Stores to SEVEN!!" they announced.

DJ Zinhle, who also owns a hair company called Hair Majesty, renovated the store in Durban.

More ERA stores to open, DJ Zinhle eyes Witbank

DJ Zinhle was recently invited to Kaya 959 as a co-host for the The Best T in the City show. While there she expressed excitement over the success of her brand, which is in its 10th year, which allows her to expand. However, more stores are on the horizon as DJ Zinhle announced that she is eyeing Highveld Mall in Witbank next.

"We’re hoping to expand to another location. We’re looking at Highveld Mall in Witbank," she was quoted saying.

Speaking about the success of her company, the Umlilo hitmaker said the last three years have seen nothing but growth. Now, they are looking to branch out to a more colourful brand, swaying away from their usual "conservative" theme. This is an effort to increase the brand's visibility to attract more customers.

"The brand has been doing well, especially over the last three years. We’re also exploring more fun product offerings because, in the past, our style was more conservative. The last two stores we opened are very colourful. We’re currently working on a big branding exercise to increase visibility and grow the brand further," she added.

Zinhle gets real about failure after shutting down business

Over the years, DJ Zinhle has prided herself in being a multi-business owner. She opened a luxury furniture brand called Jiyane Atelier however, the business failed.

In 2024, she opened up about the adversity she faced leading to her shutting down the business. During an interview at 702, DJ Zinhle spoke about what led to the failure of her business

"The partners could not deliver on the demand, or what we had agreed on... I remember I was left with a year of using my own money to just fix and deliver on what was not delivered to my buyers.”

Zinhle navigated through these hardships by not giving in to anxiety and actually coming up with solutions to fix the problem she was faced with.

DJ Zinhle reveals employees are stealing money from ERA

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle revealed that her employees had been stealing money from her.

She claimed that they even formed a syndicate. Zinhle also revealed that there's an ongoing investigation into the several people she identified.

