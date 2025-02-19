From Taxi Rank to Restaurant Owner: SA Woman’s Hustle Leaves Mzansi Inspired

One young lady is making waves online after she shared her inspiring story which touched the nation

The woman who went from selling at a local taxi rank is now a proud restaurant owner in Durban, South Africa

People in Mzansi reacted to the boss babe's story as they flocked to her post praising her

One young lady in South Africa has defied the odds to become the proud owner of a restaurant, after selling food at a taxi rank.

Woman rises from taxi rank vendor to restaurant owner

The entrepreneur took to her social media account where she flexed her latest achievement after working hard to reach her goal.

She expressed the following under her that she was officially a restaurant owner at Durban’s North Beach.

"Six months later, I think it just dawned on me that I actually own a Restaurant in North Beach Durban called Vumile Cooks. Haibo, me, just a girl from uMlazi an entire restaurant owner," she wrote in her facebook caption.

According to Timeslive Vumile Cooks, Magasela's eating establishment has grown over the years and now serves roughly 50 plates a day, seven days a week, of delectable home-cooked meals. The businesswoman also told the above-mentioned publication that she graduated from Umlazi Comprehensive Technical High School in 2013.

She sought a degree in television and screen media production but had to leave because of financial difficulties.

“I set up a table at a taxi rank and started selling because I was unemployed, broke and had a skill for cooking. I decided, why not use it?” she told the publication.

Magasela, a cooking enthusiast from Umlazi, KZN, adapted to a lack of 'umama we-plate' in Montclair taxi rank by launching deliveries without a municipal permit.

The 29-year-old from Montclair, Umlazi, has launched Spicy Much, a company offering affordable spices and sauces. She offers nine spice blends, including Ndlunkulu, a unique curry mix in South Africa owned by a black woman.

The cook from South Africa has also started a spice business, focusing on showcasing her food through spices. She recently introduced a new hot sauce and aims to franchise Vumile Cooks and bring Spicy Much brands to supermarkets.

SA applauds the young lady

The young lady's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Snegugu Khumalor simply said:

"Congratulations."

Thabi Fakude added:

"Congratulations dear good work may God continue to bless you and your business."

Levson Daniel Chikwaza wrote:

"Congrats sis, sometimes dreams do come true."

Edinah Nokuthula Ndlovu shared:

"Congratulations mommy this is my dream too I am inspired and will definitely come when I am in Durban."

Nqoh Ladypeace Dhlamini commented:

"Black child we are proud."

