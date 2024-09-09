A young lady showed off how she built her business off her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) money

The stunner revealed that she had invested R1.4k over six years and ripped off the benefits

Social media users were impressed by the hun’s way of thinking, and many praised her in the comments

While many people splurge their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on their studies or iPhones, this young lady did the opposite.

A lady invested her NSFAS allowance into a business. Image: @naledidikotla1

Source: TikTok

Woman opens business with NSFAS funds

The Johannesburg lady, who goes by the handle @naledidikotla1, revealed that she opened her business after investing her R1.4 NSFAS allowances for over six years. The hun started her own company named Atlegang Growth SA, where she specialises in placing young people in international and national educational and employment-based opportunities.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @naledidikotla1 encouraged individuals, saying:

"They’ll never tell you how hard it will be, they’ll never show you how to make money because people think there’s not enough space at the top for everyone! They’re wrong! We can all eat!

The stunner also said she would drop her on an ebook titled “How to Start a Business in SA.”

Watch the inspiring video below:

SA react to young woman’s NSFAS-funded business

The stunner inspired many people in Mzansi, who applauded her for creating generational wealth and a space where young people could thrive.

Miss_Odetta said:

"I'm very inspired. Higher you go, black child!"

To responded by saying:

"Let’s meet at the top!"

Landiwemalandi expressed:

"Some of us can't save it because we have a family to help out with that money...Happy for you, thou."

Host Like a Pro gushed over the hun success, saying

"It’s not NSFAS. It is you that did that!"

Michelle commented:

"I love this, may God bless you and your entire team."

Student uses NSFAS allowance to build ‘room’, result intrigues SA

Briefly News previously reported that one student thought of another positive way to spend the money. Monica Dumazi, a local tertiary education financial aid scheme recipient, used the money to build herself a living space.

Taking to her TikTok account (@monica_dumazi), the young lady shared a video montage of her home (which she called a room) under construction, stating in her comments that she used the alleged R14,000 she received from each semester.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News