Woman With Education Degree Ditches Teaching to Start a Business, Inspires SA

One young stunner opened up about her life and showcased her journey, which touched many people online.

A lady ditched teaching to start her own business. Image: @mihleseptember

Woman with education degree ditches teaching to start her own company

The babe shared with her viewers on TikTok that she bagged a degree in teaching, but due to the lack of job opportunities, the hun began her own business venture.

@mihleseptember went on to flex her business and also revealed that she is a promoter, where she promotes different brands. While taking to her TikTok caption, the babe simply said:

"This life no balance."

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People clap for the lady

The young woman's story inspired South Africans as they flooded the comments section, showering her with heartwarming messages.

Yoliswamapholompo said:

Oh, Sisi, you are not alone, but surely our time is coming, my angel."

LeloN shared:

"I took a cleaning job, and they gave me an opportunity to study. I just graduated last...your day is coming, mama. Hold on."

Sinoluthando commented:

"Keep pushing sisi, I’m so proud of you."

Keneuwe Machili expressed:

"Don't give up; your time will come. Be strong, cc, and God will bless you."

Nkoskhona wished her well:

"May God bless you with the job that you desire sisi wam."

