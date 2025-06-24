A South African teacher working in China shared his compelling and surprising observations regarding the Chinese population's innocent yet profound curiosity about African people

The teacher's personal experiences, which included direct questions from his learners and unsolicited physical interactions, were detailed on TikTok

Social media users reacted with understanding and empathy, with many defending the Chinese, expressing that they were not rude but inquisitive

A local teacher shared that Asian people were fascinated by Africans in China. Image: @muna_chriss

Source: TikTok

A local man teaching English in China shared his fascinating experiences regarding the Chinese population's interactions with blacks.

The intriguing video, shared by TikTok user @muna_chriss, sparked a massive online debate.

The man speaks of cultural encounters in China

In the clip, the teacher recounted an innocent yet striking moment in his classroom where a learner asked if he was black because he doesn't bathe. He explained that he clarified his birthright as a black person and assured the child that he indeed showers regularly. He also notes that locals in China, particularly when encountering females with braids, often approach to touch their hair.

They even take selfies without seeking permission, not out of rudeness but seemingly out of genuine curiosity. He also added that locals in China assume that all white people are from America, and blacks, from Africa.

The teacher also shared an interesting question posed by one of his learners. Image: @muna_chris

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the teacher's post

The clip gained massive traction as social media users debated the uncomfortable behaviour. Many shared that the Chinese were not rude but just inquisitive. Some shared that they'd seen videos of them gathering around Africans, fascinated either by their skin or hair. Others, however, said they were short-tempered and wouldn't survive in China.

User @Sakkie commented:

"My short temper and impatience would get me into trouble😎."

User @mcathami added:

"But, what I noticed in many videos from China is that they are not racist. They are curious, and they do it awkwardly. They mean no harm."

User @user2350437626315 shared:

"No, guys, they just like African people. They are so kind, please don't disappoint them or get angry towards them. Remember, they don't have experience with African people next to them, or living with them 🥰."

User @Thabang commented:

"Teacher, mara le wena, you didn't do justice to the question. That was a great opportunity to teach them about the relationship between our skin and the sun. Teach them about melanin, the stuff of champions 🏆."

User @BJones said:

"Wow! Let me rather stay in 🇿🇦❤🇿🇦. Oh, my word, 🥺 the children are adorable and curious, and they have a mind of their own🤣. I love your laugh,🤣❤stay happy."

User @Lifa added:

"They are just not used to seeing black people. They're very friendly, and they mean no harm!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

