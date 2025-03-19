A South African woman working in South Korea shared a video explaining why she was leaving her job after just 10 days

Leaving a job so soon isn't always the plan, but sometimes, you have to put yourself first. A South African teacher in South Korea did just that after experiencing unfair treatment at her school among other things.

The woman, TikTok user @megan.yun, took to the platform to share that she had been briefly working at the school, before deciding to resign.

The woman prepares to quit after 2 weeks

In the video, the woman explains that she tried to negotiate her salary with the director before starting but was told that the school could not afford the amount and that no one at the school was earning what she was asking for. She later found out that other foreign teachers who had lighter skin and less experience were getting what she asked for.

Walking through the streets of Cheonan-si, she vents her feelings. The caption of the video says:

“I quit my toxic Hagwon job. Protect your peace, protect your mental health. Do what is right for you.”

SA applauds the lady's decision

Mzansi peeps had much to say about the teacher's situation, especially those who had worked and those working in South Korea. Many supported her decision to leave, saying no one should stay in a workplace that doesn't value them. Others said toxic working environments would lead to mental health issues.

Some people shared similar experiences of being undervalued while working abroad. More encouraged her to embrace her next chapter, whether that meant taking a new job or being a stay-at-home mom.

User @Neeee 🇬🇲🇬🇧 commented:

"The peace you get after leaving a toxic place is unmatched! Good luck with your new job!"

User @NomahStar said:

"I'm watching and laughing, ngithi nje (I'm just saying), you go girl. 🥰🥰🥰 Please update us on that good drama😂😂."

User @Makhotso shared:

"I'm so sorry Sis but you deserve the greatest in life and congratulations on your new job. By the way, you are so beautiful🥰."

User @Nolitha said:

"Protect your peace mama👏🥰."

User @Z_andileM detailed:

"Did the same thing and it was the best decision I made for my mental health😏."

User @Nicolet asked:

"How do things work with your current visa and being an English teacher? As in, do they still give you E2 visa benefits like a free apart, flight reimbursements etc or are things arranged differently?"

