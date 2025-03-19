A medical doctor hit back at online trolls who dragged her after she revealed how a car nearly ruined her financially after being convinced by her husband

The woman explained herself after she was questioned by an individual about her degree stating that it was "useless"

Mzansi netizens reacted by flooding the comments and rallying around the woman, while some shared their thoughts

A medical doctor in South Africa is making handlines after she opened up about how her husband convinced her to purchase an expensive vehicle, promising that it would be a worthwhile investment.

A South African medical doctor hit back at online trolls after sharing her story.

Source: Facebook

However, the reality was far from what she had imagined. The car turned out to be a financial burden that significantly impacted her financial stability, leaving her struggling to manage the expenses associated with it.

Viral Dr Celiwe Dada hits back at trolls

The lady's viral post sparked both support and criticism, leading the doctor to hit back at online trolls who attacked her after her candid revelation.

Dr. Celiwe Dada, a single-income woman, shared her experience of paying over R20,000 for a Mercedes GLC after her husband's accident. She suggested downgrading the car, but her husband opted for a Mercedes GLB, priced at R1.2 million. She also alleged that she experienced GBV at his hands and her husband has allegedly left her according to reports.

Taking to her Facebook Dr. Celiwe Dada clapped back at the trolls who tried to dim her light when one online user stated the following under her comments on her Facebook post:

"If you are not street smart a degree is useless...with that degree, she was still fooled."

The medical doctor did not take those words lightly and hit back by saying:

"Says you? Hayi maan! Leave the medical degree alone. It can never be useless because now that I am grown I was able to correct that financial mistake and settle the debate. Because of that degree the kids I am left with I can take care of them alone and send them to good schools. Because of that degree I drive my own comfortable car, can afford a beautiful home and live ok despite the mistake I did," Dr. Celiwe wrote.

She went on to say that individuals should look at themselves before they troll. The doctor added the following:

"This degree is the reason I was able to make my come back!"

Take a look at the post below:

SA shows the doctor love and support

People in Mzansi rallied around the woman, with many taking to the comments section to show their love and support, while others shared their thoughts.

Tshigoda Vhofanelwa said:

"Your finding your feet again next year this time it will be a different chapter of your life sisi."

Lusizo Mpofu expressed:

"Be kind and don’t change who you are because of this low-value man."

Phyllis Sengani wrote:

"I don't blame you the man was your husband any woman can do that for her husband if she loves him. Unfortunately, your husband never appreciated what you offered him. For living there still hope you are still working you can achieve more."

Lufuno Tharaga commented:

"What a strong woman, what a queen. God bless you Dr, let no one dim your light."

A medical doctor clapped back at trolls after sharing her story.

Source: Facebook

Woman pays R23k car installments after husband demands R1.2M car

Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared her story about struggling with money while she was married. The lady reflected on the time a car bit a huge chunk out of her monthly budget.

The video of the woman’s story time about owning a car went viral. People were amazed by the details of how her husband played a part in the financial mess. A lady @dr..celiwe.dada revealed that she used to pay more than R20,000 for a car.

