A woman shared her story about struggling with money while she was married. The lady reflected on the time a car bit a huge chunk out of her monthly budget.

A woman shared a TikTok explaining how she ended up paying more than R20k for a car. Image: @dr..celiwe.dada / TikTok / Tramino / Getty Images

The video of the woman’s story time about owning a car went viral. People were amazed by the details of how her husband played a part in the financial mess.

Woman stuck in car debt

A lady @dr..celiwe.dada revealed that she used to pay more than R20,000 for a car. She detailed that her car, a Mercedes GLC, was paid off when she was paying R13k per month following an accident her husband was involved in, and the car was written off and she had shortfall cover. Dr. Celiwe said his accident happened after she experienced GBV at his hands.

The lady said she suggested that they downgrade their car since they were always broke while paying for the Mercedes GLC. The husband insisted that they get a Mercedes because he didn't want to be laughed at if he were to downgrade. He wanted a Mercedes GLB that was priced at R1.2 million. Dr Celiwe revealed that her husband was unemployed so she ended up paying R23k per month including insurance on a car in a single income household. The TikToker advised young women not to get a luxury car for their first car. Watch the video below:

SA floored by car debt

Online users commented on the video in disbelief over her ordeal with getting into debt for her husband. Many roasted the woman’s former husband for making demands while he was unemployed. Read the comments by viewers below:

The woman revealed that he husband was unemployed when he insisted they get an expensive car. Image: @dr..celiwe.dada

🌻sunflower said:

"This man was jobless but he wants to upgrade imoto? Girl😭"

Vindictive Emotions commented:

"Mercedes GLB lapho he only brings isende to the table 😭"

precious wrote:

"I'm glad I'm not a good person cos I borrowed my bf my cell phone and took it back the next day coz he was not picking up my calls 😭😭I'm not a nice person nna."

sanelemhlongo720 said:

"You were married to a Slay Queen."

matthews9195 remarked:

"He wasn’t your husband shame! He was a weapon formed against you."

