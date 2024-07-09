A South African woman on TikTok shared her shock at a R14,734 tax bill she received from SARS

The video resonated with many viewers who shared their own tax struggles in the comments

Some shared stories of unexpected refunds while others lamented larger tax debts

A South African woman was left with chest pains after discovering how much she owed SARS for tax.

Woman discovers R14k tax bill

A TikTok post by @ayokaliyanda shows part of a financial statement from SARS which shows an owing balance of R14 734.48.

The post included an audio which indicated the woman’s stress and despair.

Mzansi shares their tax woes

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who could relate to tax struggles. Many shared their experiences.

Batsile@Malapane commented:

“They tax me more than R1 000, but I haven't received any cent from SARS.”

Angelina Da Luz said:

“I got a 8k refund that I never even expected I didn’t even login to my e-filing this year because I was retrenched last year, I just woke up to an SMS. Yoh I was so happy.”

Tokoloho Gwala replued:

“Mina bathi I owe them 39K because I didn’t submit the documents that they requested in 2021 .”

Lillian commented:

“Mina I owe SARS R15 000.”

MaGumede said:

“Mina, I owe them R35k.”

Nomusa Mpanza commented:

“Mine says I must wait for the 15th.”

Makind01 commented:

“I was owing R23 000 and disputed got my refund.”

HipHopMama replied:

“Don't just accept the auto assessment check it or rather wait for the 15th to do it yourself.”

Mzansi woman finds out she owes SARS R60k

In another story, Briefly News reported that a stressed South African woman took to social media to share how she found out she owed SARS R60 000 worth of tax.

A video shared by @samleighritchie details how her tax broker called her to inform her that she needed to pay R60 00 to SARS by the end of February.

@samleighritchie explained that she was a provisional taxpayer last year, which meant that she was in charge of her taxes and had to make sure she had enough money to pay her taxes at the end of the tax year.

