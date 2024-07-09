A South African woman named Sabie went viral on TikTok, showcasing her successful sandwich business

She shared that she makes R600 daily by selling 20 delicious homemade sandwiches for R30 each

The video garnered praise and inspiration from viewers, with some even motivated to start their own small businesses

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman impressed many online after showcasing her sandwich-making business. Image: @elizabethsabie

Source: TikTok

A woman with an entrepreneurial spirit shared an inspiring video on TikTok.

Woman shows how she makes R600 a day

Sabie (@elizabethsabie) documented the process behind her sandwich hustle. She took viewers along with her to the grocery shop, where she bought items such as bread, chicken, eggs, and cheese, which she prayed over before making delicious sandwiches.

In the clip, she is seen cooking and preparing various sandwiches, which she sells for R30 each. Sabi indicated that she makes R600 from selling 20 sandwiches daily.

Mzansi impressed by the woman’s business

The post sparked a wave of love and pride as many netizens commended Sabie on her small business and wished her success. Others also shared how they were inspired to also start their small businesses.

Nthabi The MC commented:

“So proud of you stranger ❤️.”

siphenathi asked:

“So a day you make 20 and sell each at R30?”

Enchanted Elysian commented:

“My favourite part is when you prayed for istoko sakho ❤❤❤.”

SbusisiweVidima was inspired:

“This shows ukuthi uma uzimisele ngento ingaphumelela thank you sis for being an inspiration ☺️.”

Tshepang Elizabeth wished Sabie well:

“You'll be great by the grace of God❤️.”

user6634421456866 was inspired to sell dagwoods:

“I made a dagwood for my husband this morning and I got the idea to actually start selling them. I am inspired.”

Nelly replied:

“I also pray for my stock before selling.”

Student shows off food business she runs from res

In more inspiring small business news, Briefly News reported that a young South African university student from Durban showed great initiative and determination by starting a food business from her res room.

A TikTok video by Andiswa (@andiswa1772) shows her displaying various cooked meals and salads that she prepared herself to sell to her fellow housemates and students to earn extra pocket money.

In the clip, she showcases beef curry, uphuthu, coleslaw, butternut, beetroot, salsa, and potato salad, which she dished in takeaway containers for her hungry customers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News