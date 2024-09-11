An elderly couple that is still holding each other down and showing love to one another was filmed

A video of an elderly couple showing each other care and love has made rounds on social media.

In the clip uploaded by @mahlezondo18, the elderly man and woman are in the street. It is a cold day and it is not clear what they were doing there. However, the woman was tired. She had a folded chair with her which she fixed so that she could sit.

While she was busy with that, her man was beside her with his cane. He was also carrying his wife's bag - a true gentleman. The TikTok user felt envious, saying she wanted that kind of love.

"Whatever they said to God."

Elderly couple holding it down

Netizens show love to the couple

The video raked over 50k likes, with many online users loving the duo and feeling envious.

@Baba Ka Thiago❗️❗️ wrote:

"There’s a lot of perseverance there, forgivenesses, understanding of each other, respect, correction of each other and more ❤️."

@Ms Nkadimeng 🥰 expressed:

"Why do I miss my parents 😩😭 thank you for reminding me to go home to see my parents 😭 Limpopo here I come."

@Leigh~Leigh commented:

"Imagine how many times they had to forgive each other to get there🤗🤗."

@miss P💕🤘🏻 shared:

"Guys let’s give love a chance 😔🥺."

@Tshepiiso Mareka 🧚🏻‍♀️ said:

"They wanted to make it work ❤️."

Elderly couple entertain with a dance at their wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported about an older couple that turned a wedding into a global comedy show.

An elderly couple showed off their wedding day on TikTok. The so-in-love couple hopped on a popular trend and defeated many users. The happy couple busted sweet moves to a hip-hop track. The soulmates gave each other some sugar, and the wife twerked for her man.

